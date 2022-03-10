Cargo Truck Topples Over When U-Turning At Second Link Bridge On 9 Mar

For some drivers, executing a U-turn can be a real test of skill, especially if they’re behind the wheels of a heavy vehicle.

On Wednesday (9 Mar), a cargo truck was making a U-turn along the Second Link Bridge when it toppled over and fell on its side.

A video of the incident was later shared on ROADS.sg Facebook page.

1 person was reportedly conveyed to the hospital as a result of the accident.

Container on cargo truck tilts & vehicle topples

In the clip, the yellow cargo truck was seen making a U-turn on the Second Link Bridge.

As the driver attempted the sharp turn, the long container could be seen tilting on its side.

When the truck eventually rounded the bend, the container fell over and dragged the vehicle down with it.

In the end, the entire cargo truck was left lying on its side against the road barrier.

A video of the incident, which appeared to be filmed from another vehicle, was shared on the ROADS.sg Facebook page. The clip has gone viral with over 1,300 shares at the time of writing.

1 person conveyed to hospital

Speaking to MS News, the SCDF shared that they were alerted to the traffic accident at about 1.20pm on 9 Mar.

SCDF officers subsequently conveyed 1 person from Second Link Bridge towards Malaysia to National University Hospital (NUH).

Wish the casualty a speedy recovery ahead

Driving large vehicles is extremely challenging and all the more so when carrying heavy goods.

Thankfully, the driver was manoeuvering the vehicle at a slow speed before the incident occurred.

We hope the casualty did not sustain serious injuries from the accident and wish them a speedy recovery ahead.

