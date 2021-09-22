Dad Brings Son With Autism To See Trucks On Mornings & Evenings

The father and son bond is something unlike any other in the world. However, it is a complex relationship to nurture if not done from early on.

So to see a father and son share a bond on a daily basis is heartening. Facebook user Mr Lee came across a father and son pair staring at a parked truck near his workplace in Woodlands.

After striking a conversation with the father, Mr Lee found out that the son has autism and loves trucks very much. The pair would often hang around these trucks while the father persuades his son to head to school or return home.

Learning of the father’s struggle, Mr Lee allowed the son to sit in one of the trucks and even offered a joyride when the opportunity arises.

Dad patiently lets son stare at trucks despite being late for work

On Tuesday (21 Sep), Mr Lee took to Facebook to share about an encounter he had with a father and son duo that evening.

According to Mr Lee, he often found the pair loitering around the trucks at the car park near his company’s premises.

Having seen them before, he approached the father for a chat and learned that the son is diagnosed with autism.

Since the young boy loves trucks, the father would take him to the car park to look at the vehicles and snap photos of them together.

While doing so, the son would often get carried away and the father would have to persuade him to go to school in the mornings or return home in the evenings.

This process would sometimes take up to an hour, resulting in him being late for work on some occasions.

Staff lets son sit in truck & promises a joyride

Hearing about this, Mr Lee retrieved a spare key to one of the trucks and offered the son a chance to sit in it.

He even promised the young boy a chance to ride in it if the opportunity presents itself.

Mr Lee, who is also a father of 5, said in his post that he empathises with the father’s struggles and only has respect for the man’s patience.

Netizens moved by staff’s gesture

This heartwarming story moved netizens, who came in droves to praise Mr Lee for going above and beyond to make the young boy’s day.

One user left a comment which shares that although children with special needs do things differently, that exact reason is what makes them special.

Another netizen told Mr Lee that the father and son would surely appreciate having a conversation like that as not many people would do so.

Kudos to the father for showing patience & love

As tiring and frustrating it may be at times, a father’s love for his son is unrelenting and it’s reassuring to see that on display.

This story teaches us to never judge a book by its cover and that a simple conversation could reveal more than meets the eyes.

Kudos to the father for showing the world what love and patience is.

