Cat Escapes From Crate While Boarding Plane At Changi Airport, Owner Asks Public For Help

Ginger Cat Escapes While Boarding Cathay Pacific Plane, Owner Says Handlers Broke The Crate

One of a pet owner’s biggest nightmares would be if their pet goes missing.

This is especially true if that pet happened to be in a crate boarding a plane when this happened.

A man is now looking for his missing cat after she escaped from her crate while boarding a plane at Changi Airport.

He’s appealed to the public for help to find his missing furkid.

Owner appeals for help to find missing cat

In posts across Facebook groups including “Singapore Missing Cats” and “Lost and found pets in Singapore”, Mr Adrian Wong said his cat, Aiko, was missing.

The eight-year-old ginger female cat escaped from her crate while it was being loaded onto a plane at Changi Airport, he added.

She is believed to still be in the vicinity of the airport.

He appealed to the public to help keep a lookout for her, providing Aiko’s microchip number and two WhatsApp numbers for people to share information.

In response to a netizen’s query, he added that Aiko was supposed to fly off to Hong Kong.

Cat escaped from plane as handler broke crate

Replying to more comments from netizens, Mr Wong claimed Aiko escaped because the handlers broke the crate.

This happened inside the loading terminal, he said.

He has also requested CCTV footage of the loading process but hasn’t yet received a response from SATS, the main ground handling service provider for Changi Airport.

Cats doesn’t have an AirTag

Unfortunately, what makes matters more difficult is the fact that Aiko doesn’t have an AirTag on her.

This is unlike the case of Oreo, a dog who similarly went missing in April 2022 and was found thanks to her AirTag.

When asked why Aiko didn’t have an AirTag, Mr Wong said they were not allowed to put one on her.

Specifically, an AirTag wasn’t allowed by the airline Cathay Pacific, he alleged.

Mr Wong said he wondered why that decision was made, especially when he saw the news regarding Oreo’s safe return.

Those who have news on Aiko’s whereabouts should send a WhatsApp to +85260833973 or +65 9751 7826.

Hopefully, the beloved cat will be found soon and reunited with her owner.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Adrian Wong on Facebook and Facebook.