How to license your HDB house cats for free before Sept 2026

How to license your HDB house cats for free before September 2026

Cat lovers in Singapore received some welcome news earlier this year — with a new framework allowing HDB residents to own up to two cats.

Before this, cats had been banned in HDB flats since 1960.

Under the new pet cat licensing scheme, which kickstarted on 1 Sept, all cat owners must obtain a licence for their pet cats by 31 Aug 2026.

The scheme strives to increase traceability of pets in the event of outbreaks of diseases such as rabies.

Any unlicensed pet cats after the date will be deemed illegal under the Animals and Birds Act.

To facilitate the transition to licensed house cats, the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) has implemented free licensing services for two years.

Here’s a guide on how to license your HDB house cats before Sept 2026.

Pet cats have to be implanted with a microchip

Before applying for a licence, cat owners must ensure that all their feline pets have been implanted with a microchip.

These microchips work as a “permanent identification system” for your feline.

According to AVS, microchips are the size of a grain of rice and will be implanted under the loose skin between the cat’s shoulder blades using an injector.

Each microchip carries a unique code that enables the pet to be returned to its rightful owner if it goes missing.

AVS will provide free microchipping for cats this year at the following events:

22 Sep : Fun-ever Friends Fiesta at West Coast Community Centre

28 Sep : Nee Soon GRC Pets Fiesta at Multi-Purpose Court @ Khatib

: Nee Soon GRC Pets Fiesta at Multi-Purpose Court @ Khatib 7 & 8 Dec: Singapore Cat Festival at Singapore Expo

Otherwise, pet cat owners can also visit their vet clinic for paid microchipping services.

Online pet ownership course

In addition to implanting a microchip in their pet cats, cat owners must complete a free online pet ownership course.

The course aims to raise the standards of pet care in Singapore.

For pet cat owners, responsible ownership includes installing mesh, grilles, screens, or other barriers to minimise hazards in their homes.

This ensures that their cats are kept in a safe home environment.

Cat owners should also attach harnesses or use carriers in public to prevent their cats from roaming freely.

The one-time course takes about 30 minutes to complete and is only mandatory for first-time licence applicants.

Apply for a cat licence on PALS

Subsequently, cat owners may proceed to Pet Animals Licensing System (PALS) to register for a pet licence using their cat’s microchip number.

The new rules specify that only two cats will be allowed in an HDB residential unit.

However, owners who already have more than two cats may continue to keep their existing pets if they apply for licences for all their cats within the transition period.

Failing to comply with the rules may result in a S$4,000 fine.

Licensing costs apply after the transition period

After the transition period ends on 31 Aug, licensing costs will apply.

One sterilised cat will carry a licence fee of S$35, valid for their entire lifetime.

However, this fee only applies to the first three cats, with the fourth and subsequent feline costing S$460.

Unsterilised cats are subjected to a higher licence fee of S$230 and have a maximum validation period of three years.

Upon the expiry of the validation period, cat owners have to renew their pet’s licence.

Also read: Up to 2 cats allowed for HDB flats, owners must license & microchip their felines by Sep 2026

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Uchify and Comfort Zone for illustration purposes only.