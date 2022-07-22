S’pore-JB Causeway Link Buses Available Past Midnight From 1 Aug, Fares Start From S$1.50

Causeway Link Now Has Midnight Services So You Won’t Rush For The Last Bus

Recently, Causeway Link, the operator of cross-border buses between Singapore and Johor Bahru (JB), announced that they will begin 24/7 services from 1 Aug.

Currently, the first CW2 bus service only departs from Johor’s CIQ at 4am.

The last one in Singapore leaves the Queen Street Terminal at 11.30pm each night.

To fill the gap in between, Causeway Link has announced an extension of the CW2 service, which now runs from 11pm to 4 am daily.

With this news, the cross-border bus service will effectively run throughout the day, serving commuters from both countries.

Causeway Link buses available throughout the night from 1 Aug

On Friday (22 Jul), Causeway Link shared an update regarding their upcoming 24/7 bus service on Facebook.

The update entailed the upcoming extended timing of their CW2 bus service which shuttles between Johor Bahru’s CIQ and Queen Street Terminal in Singapore.

According to the announcement, the new “Midnight Timing” service will run from 11pm to 4am daily.

The buses will be available in 45-minute intervals, though this will depend on traffic conditions at the checkpoints.

Prices for the bus trips are as follows:

Queen Street Terminal to JB CIQ – S$4.80

JB CIQ to Queen Street Terminal – S$1.50 (RM4.80)

Do note that EZ-Link and NETS payments are disabled for the midnight service. Commuters are advised to make their payments using their Manjalink or VISA cards.

The Causeway Link website states that passengers who wish to transfer to and from Larkin Sentral Bus Terminal during the late hours may need to use other modes of transport.

No more last bus anxiety

This news will soothe the anxious hearts of daily commuters who may have had to rush to catch the last bus before.

With the bus service operating throughout the day, travellers can rest easy knowing that they can cross the Causeway anytime, in case of emergencies or due to work schedules.

Those who travel for leisure can also slip into Johor for a supper run if they’d like to.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jimmy Jose on Flickr.