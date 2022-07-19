S’pore-JB Causeway Link Buses Will Have 24/7 Service Starting From 1 Aug

Causeway Link To have 24/7 Bus Services Between Queen Street & JB CIQ

Ever since land borders reopened, bus and train tickets across the Causeway have often been snapped up in advance.

But thankfully, more travel options are becoming available, allowing us to decide how and when we want to travel.

Causeway Link announced that 24-hour service would be available for buses between Queen Street Terminal and Johor Bahru (JB) from 1 Aug.

As the service operates daily, travellers will have much more flexibility in their travel timings.

Causeway Link will have 24-hour services from 1 Aug

On Monday (18 Jul), cross-border bus service Causeway Link shared on Facebook that their services between Queen Street Terminal and JB CIQ will soon be running 24/7 from 1 Aug.

Causeway Link said more information would be revealed in time to come.

But for now, they shared that EZ-Link and NETS cannot be used for payment on the midnight service.

Currently, the first Causeway Link CW2 bus of the day departs JB CIQ at 4am. The last bus leaves the location at 10.30pm.

From Queen Street Terminal, bus services begin at 6.30am. The last bus to depart from the terminal is at 11.30pm.

Buses come every 15 to 20 minutes, depending on the traffic and custom clearance condition.

Currently no other 24/7 bus services

Causeway Link also operates buses between Kranji MRT and JB CIQ.

The first buses leave JB CIQ and Kranji MRT at 4am and 6am, respectively.

From JB CIQ, the last bus departs for Kranji at 10.30pm. The last bus towards JB CIQ leaves Kranji MRT at 11.30pm.

Cross-border bus operator Transtar Travel also operates buses from Changi Airport, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), and Marina Square to JB CIQ and back.

Of these, the longest operating bus service hours are between RWS and JB CIQ.

According to their website, the first bus departs RWS and JB at 8am and 5.30am, respectively.

The last bus departs RWS at 12.15am and JB CIQ at 10pm.

Public buses & KTM train services

Besides that, cross-border public bus services have also resumed since April. These buses run between 5.20am and 12.30am.

Since June, travellers also have had the option to take the KTM train service between Singapore and JB.

Services to JB are available from 8.30am to 11.45pm, while those to Woodlands run from 5am to 10.45pm.

Stay tuned for more information

Despite the many options available to travellers, congestion on the Causeway is still relatively common.

So if you are a regular traveller across the border hoping to avoid long waiting times in slow traffic, you might want to take advantage of Causeway Link’s upcoming 24/7 service.

You can also check the advisory issued by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) for recommended travel times.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Businterchange.net.