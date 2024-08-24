Taiwanese celebrity manager intends to adopt 19-year-old influencer & let him inherit S$12.3M fortune

Taiwanese celebrity manager offers to adopt teen influencer in exchange for S$12.3 million fortune

Sun Derong, one of Taiwan’s most popular celebrity managers, recently made headlines for offering to adopt Shao An — a 19-year-old influencer — and allowing him to inherit his NT$300 million (S$12.3 million) fortune.

According to 8Days, 63-year-old Sun has “repeatedly expressed” his intentions to adopt a child, and fulfilling his wish of becoming a father.

In an Instagram video, Sun, who previously managed Show Luo and boyband 5566, asked the teen if he could “put up” with being his son, and in exchange, inherit his wealth.

“We have to live together, and you have to take care of me until the end of my life,” Sun told the teen.

He also explained that he would much rather give his wealth to those he cares about, and not his family as they are already living in ‘2,500 square feet homes’.

The 19-year-old influencer’s eyes widened in surprise upon hearing the hefty sum of money that awaited if he took up the offer.

Diagnosed with stage 3 cancer in 2013

The renowned celebrity manager was diagnosed with stage 3 bladder cancer in 2013.

He reportedly had to remove his bladder and replace it with an artificial one.

As a result of his medical condition, the 63-year-old was forced to step down from his bustling showbiz lifestyle and focus on his health.

