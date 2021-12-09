Cellarbration Warehouse Sale Has Discounts On Wine, Beer & Soju Till 31 Dec

Christmas is just around the corner. The New Year countdowns around the world will soon follow, and before we know it, we’ll sleep through the first dawn of 2022.

This also means that ‘tis the season to dust out your cherry red tablecloths and prep feasts for festive year-end parties with our 5-pax cliques and loved ones.

Those in the market to stock up on all manner of booze – classy wines, good ole’ Scotch, basic beers, and hipster soju bombs – will be thrilled to note that the Cellarbration Warehouse Sale will be offering up to 54% off on drinks till 31 Dec.

Image courtesy of Cellarbration

Here are our picks from the extensive selection so you can begin chope-ing space in your chillers and fridges to house them.

2 bottles of Baileys or Gin & Tonic from $60

Nothing beats the smooth, creamy finish of a shot of Baileys after polishing off heaping portions of roast turkey.

Baileys Irish Cream – $60 / 2 bottles

Image courtesy of Cellarbration

For $60, you can snag a bundle of 2 bottles of Baileys with a free tote bag, and Christmas shot glass.

For those who’d prefer a clean, fizzy post-meal palate cleanser, the classic gin & tonic would probably be a wise option to serve your guests.

Tanqueray Rangpur Gin – $68 / 2 bottles

Image courtesy of Cellarbration

This $68 set includes Tanqueray Rangpur Gin with a complimentary 4-pack of Fever Tree Tonic Water and a Copa glass, which is great for mixers topped with a slice of lime.

For whisky-lovers, we’ve spotted these bundles as well, including:

Copper Dog Twin Bundle ($119/2 bottles – U.P. $170)

Singleton 12 Whisky ($124/2 bottles – U.P. $154)

Image courtesy of Cellarbration

Singleton 18 Whisky Gift Set ($125 – U.P. $158)

Image courtesy of Cellarbration

Assorted soju, wine & beer from $19

No matter your preference in alcoholic beverages, the trinity of soju, wine and beer holds true as a base for desserts, making a toast or even just kicking back for a casual drink with friends.

We spotted bottles of soju – in an assortment of flavours like peach, strawberry, lychee and even mango – going for prices from $8.25/bottle.

Soju from $33 for a pack of 4 bottles

Image courtesy of Cellarbration

If you’re expecting red meats to grace the dining table, perhaps some bottles of fine wine would be a more suitable addition.

Red, white & dessert wines from $17/bottle

Image courtesy of Cellarbration

With selected red, white & rosé wines on sale, expect prices ranging from $17-$89/bottle, depending on the flavour profile and brand. That said, some of us much prefer the satisfaction of cracking open a bottle of beer instead.

Assorted beer from $49.90/carton of 24

Image courtesy of Cellarbration

We spotted staple beer brands like Heineken and Corona going for $58/carton of 24 bottles, among others. We’re sure the extra cans will come in handy after the festive season while watching late-night football matches or mahjong sessions.

Legends Untold special release 2021 whiskies

Whisky connoisseurs would definitely be familiar with the Legends Untold series, which are only available in limited quantities in Singapore.

Legends Untold Single Malt Whisky Collection

Image courtesy of Cellarbration

Here are the prices of each bottle as follows:

Talisker 8-Year-Old Special Release 2021: $148

Cardhu 14-Year-Old Special Release 2021: $179.78

Lagavulin 12-Year-Old Special Release 2021: $198

Oban 12-Year-Old Special Release 2021: $193.78

Royal Lochnagar 16-Year-Old Special Release 2021: $174.16

Mortlach 13-Year-Old Special Release 2021: $188

Singleton 19-Year-Old Special Release 2021: $195.92

Lagavulin 26-Year-Old Special Release 2021: $2,688

The full set’s price is pegged at $3,888.00, and for the 2021 release, you can be the first in Singapore to check out the Single Malt Scotch Whiskey Collection if you head down to Cellarbration’s Ubi Showroom and Downtown East Flagship store from 10 Dec onwards.

Image courtesy of Cellarbration

Cellarbration’s warehouse sale deals are available at all 12 outlets. You can find their store addresses and operating hours here.

If you can’t make the trip, you can camp on Cellarbration’s website and try to snag a bottle before they sell out.

Cellarbration warehouse sale & gift hamper pre-orders

We’re definitely psyched about snagging bottles or cartons of beer to accompany our year-end festivities. But you’re probably wondering about promos in-store for shoppers who visit the outlets in person.

For a minimum spend of $60 on wines, customers will get a complimentary Christmas wine bag and Cellarbration festive greeting card.

Image courtesy of Cellarbration

As for those undecided on what to get your office fam as a Christmas gift can consider bulk orders of hampers from $75.

Online shoppers don’t have to feel the FOMO either as daily delivery services are available via 3 different options:

Standard delivery

Same-day delivery

90-minute express delivery

To begin selecting your beverage of choice, head over to Cellarbration’s website to start shopping.

Raise a toast for a better 2022

The end of 2021 is nigh. Though we’re not exactly sure how we survived 2 years of a pandemic, it’s high time we propose a toast.

Whether you’re raising a glass, bottle or can of beer, we’ll reply with a resounding ‘Cheers’ to the hope that 2022 will play out a lot better.

This post is brought to you in collaboration with Cellarbration.

Featured image courtesy of Cellarbration.