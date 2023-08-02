Chan Brothers Taking Legal Action Against S’pore Public Figures For Allegations Made On FB Livestream

Chan Brothers Agency Announces Legal Action Against Public Figures In Singapore

Overseas trips can sometimes go awry due to several factors not within our control.

However, making public allegations about travel agencies can land us in hot water.

A few “public figures” in Singapore are about to find this out the hard way. Chan Brothers recently announced they would take legal action against them for making allegations during a livestream.

The agency said previously they had offered the group a chance to share their feedback in person.

Chan Brothers will take legal action against public figures

On 31 July, Chan Brothers issued an official statement, saying they had recently organised a private Europe tour for a few public figures in Singapore.

The group then shared feedback on the trip, and the agency invited them to meet in person once they returned to Singapore to deal with the issue directly.

Unfortunately, Chan Brothers said the figures proceeded to make “false and unfounded” allegations against the agency in multiple livestreams via Facebook.

“The severity of these defamatory statements has compelled us to take measured steps to uphold fairness and ensure the truth prevails,” the statement said.

As such, they have chosen to take legal action to protect their trust and reputation.

Public figure allegedly Wang Lei

Chan Brothers has not yet named the public figures who made the allegations. However, according to The Straits Times, the individuals involved were allegedly Singapore getai star Wang Lei and his companions.

On 16 July, he hosted a Facebook livestream alongside three other women.

Together with them, he alleged that the tour agency for their trip had charged extra for several amenities.

They claimed that the agency had also not delivered on the promises they had made on their package.

Wang Lei and the women did not name which tour group was in charge of their vacation. The day after the livestream, he shared via Facebook that he was returning to Singapore.

In the caption of his post, he said he had just been on a 16-day trip, visiting countries such as Italy, Switzerland, Croatia, Slovenia and Austria.

Chan Brothers added in their statement that they had chosen a firm stance as they had to be accountable to their stakeholders and customers.

“Our firm response is crucial for a fair resolution and to set an example for responsible digital conversations,” they said.

