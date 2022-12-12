S’pore Tour Group Temporarily Stranded In New Zealand After Travel Agency Fails To Confirm Return Flight

Singapore Tour Group Unable To Leave New Zealand With No Return Flight

Going on an overseas vacation is usually a time of joy.

For one group of tourists from Singapore, their trip to New Zealand almost ended in disaster.

They had no return flight home and were temporarily stranded in the country.

Their tour agency, Chan Brothers Travel, only managed to secure a flight for them four days after the original return date.

Tour group has no return flight from New Zealand

Speaking to MS News, one of the travellers, Ms Rachel, shared that the trip started on 30 Nov.

The group’s return flight on Air New Zealand was supposed to be on the morning of 11 Dec. However, they did not receive any confirmed details about it from their travel agency representatives.

When questioned, both of their tour guides from Chan Brothers Travel allegedly deflected responsibility to the airline.

Screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation show multiple members of her tour group asking for the confirmation details.

In response, the tour guide simply suggested they wait for an update from Air New Zealand.

Thus far, all flights for 12 Dec and 13 Dec are already full, according to the agency.

Delay of return flight causes inconvenience

The delay of their return flight has been highly inconvenient for multiple members of the tour group, Ms Rachel told MS News.

“We have some elderly folks here that need their prescribed medication,” she said, adding that others, herself included, are expected back at work.

When they raised the issue of medication running out, the tour guide simply advised them to top up their medicine and wait for an update.

All efforts to reach out to the tour agency’s helpline have proved futile as well.

Their current accommodation is being paid for by Air New Zealand.

Agency finally secures return flight

Fortunately, Chan Brothers eventually managed to secure flights for the group with Malaysia Airlines on 15 Dec.

They also booked a few seats on a midnight flight by the same airline on 12 Dec, which they will give to those who need to return to Singapore more urgently.

However, Ms Rachel pointed out that both trips will transit in Kuala Lumpur.

“This is not too ideal as we did pay for a more premium airline without any transits,” she said.

MS News has reached out to Chan Brothers Travel for more information on the matter and will update the story when they get back.

