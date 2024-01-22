Private Bus Drives Through Changi Airport Carpark Height Barrier & Topples It

Changi Airport T1 Carpark Height Barrier Topples After Private Bus Hits It

A private bus sent a height barrier at the Changi Airport Terminal 1 (T1) carpark falling yesterday (21 Jan).

Thankfully, the structure didn’t collapse completely as there was a bridge halting its fall.

This isn’t the first time the gantry has suffered this fate — a similar incident occurred in Nov 2023.

Private bus topples height barrier at Changi Airport T1 carpark

According to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV which posted footage of the bus toppling the signage near Changi Airport, the incident took place at 5.27pm on Sunday (21 Jan).

The clip showed the bus moving forward at the height barrier by the entrance to the Changi Airport Terminal 1 carpark.

As the barrier prevents vehicles of certain heights from entering, the entire structure was pushed backwards when the bus tried to pass through.

Undeterred by this obstacle, the private bus continued to move forward, adding pressure onto the already falling height barrier.

But when the efforts proved to be in vain, the bus driver reversed, sending the barrier bouncing back to its somewhat original position, although it appeared to be uprooted.

The video ends here, so we aren’t able to tell what transpired after. MS News has reached out to Changi Airport for comments.

Similar incident happened before

This wasn’t the first case of a driver failing to heed carpark height restrictions at the airport.

In Nov 2023, a private bus also tried to drive through a height barrier to enter a carpark at Changi Airport, only to get stuck.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.