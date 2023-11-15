Bus Collides With Overhead Signage Leading To Changi Airport T1, Driver Allegedly Misjudged Vehicle’s Height

Bus Collides With Overhead Signage Near Changi Airport On 14 Nov

Most people know Changi Airport as one of the most futuristic airports in the world. Faulty equipment and damaged infrastructure simply do not fit into its unblemished reputation.

Yet on Tuesday (14 Nov), a private bus knocked into the overhead signage leading to Terminal 1 Changi Airport’s (T1) carpark.

It’s believed that the bus driver had misjudged the height of the overhead signage.

As a result of the incident, traffic in the area was blocked for several hours.

Bus collides with Changi Airport overhead signage measuring 2.1 metres

On Tuesday (14 Nov), the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante posted several pictures showing the aftermath of the accident.

The pictures showed a purple bus parked along the left lane of a two-lane sliproad leading to T1’s carpark and arrival pick-up area.

Going by the state of the signage, it’s likely that the bus collided with the left side of the overhead sign.

Traffic police officers were also on-site to help direct traffic away from the affected lanes.

Based on pre-collision images of the sign shown on Google Maps, the bus was travelling along the lane leading to T1’s carpark.

The overhead signage clearly states that vehicles taller than 2.1 metres cannot travel along the lane.

Affected lanes blocked off for 3 hours

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident occurred at about 2pm on Tuesday (14 Nov).

Shin Min reporters arrived at the scene at about 4.30pm but the two lanes leading to the arrival halls remained blocked.

Traffic along the two affected lanes only resumed some three hours later at 5pm.

The accident reportedly happened after the driver of the private bus misjudged the height of the overhead signage.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.