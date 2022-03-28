Reckless Behaviour By Changi Cyclist On 26 Mar

While on the road, it is important to be mindful of fellow motorists. Even as a cyclist, engaging in reckless behaviour can lead to unforeseen consequences for others.

On Saturday (26 Mar), a cyclist riding along a road in Changi swerved into the right lane dangerously, in front of a driver, without warning.

The cyclist then moved back with an apologetic gesture before speeding ahead and beating the red light.

After watching the video, netizens were appalled by the reckless behaviour. Many urged cyclists to be more considerate towards other motorists.

Reckless cyclist swerves in front of car

On Sunday (27 Mar), a video of a cyclist’s incautious behaviour along Telok Paku Road was shared on Facebook group ROADS.sg.

In the video, the cyclist suddenly swerves into the right lane, directly in front of the dashcam vehicle.

Source

As if just noticing the vehicle at this moment, he moves back into the left lane, raising his hand in an apology. The cyclist then speeds down the road.

Source

At the traffic light junction, the light had turned red. However, the cyclist does not stop in his tracks.

Source

Instead, he beats the red light and continues to cycle, turning into Changi Village Road at a relatively fast speed.

Outrage at actions of reckless cyclist

Netizens were quick to call out the cyclist’s behaviour in the comments.

Many pointed out that the sudden swerve could have resulted in a major accident. Beating the red light at such breakneck speed also poses a danger to pedestrians, who may have been crossing the road.

One netizen stressed that cyclists need to be more responsible and considerate of others, both on roads and sidewalks.

Source

Another netizen also noted that the blame for accidents between cyclists and drivers often gets placed on the driver. This was unfair, especially if the accident had been due to a cyclist’s reckless behaviour.

Source

A commenter, who is a cyclist himself, also condemned such behaviour, saying road regulations must be respected at all times.

Source

Respect fellow motorists whilst cycling

Over the years, there have been numerous incidents of cyclists recklessly riding on roads. This could potentially lead to accidents and put the lives of others in danger.

It is important to be considerate of fellow motorists and always respect traffic rules whilst cycling. And needless to say, the same goes for anyone else travelling on the road.

Only then can we ensure that our roads are safer for all road users.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Roads.SG.