Pasir Ris Cyclist Crashes After Lorry Drives Past Too Closely

When on the road, even a moment of inattention can spell grievous harm for motorists. Not following the safety rules can result in a dangerous collision, or even worse.

This was the case in Pasir Ris on Saturday (5 Mar), when a collision occurred after a lorry drove past a cyclist on a narrow road.

The lorry has passed too close to the cyclist, not leaving the stipulated 1.5m gap between their vehicles.

The cyclist has been taken to Changi General Hospital for treatment.

Cyclist crashes into a barrier after lorry passes by

On Saturday (5 Mar) at 9.45 am, the lorry and the cyclist were both heading down Pasir Ris Drive 3.

Pasir Ris Drive 3 is a road that is lined with traffic safety cones and safety barriers on both sides. The lorry thus had little room to manoeuvre in.

At all times, there should at least be a 1.5m distance between vehicles to allow ease of travel. The lorry broke this rule and drove too close to the cyclist.

The lack of distance then caused the cyclist to crash against the back of the lorry.

Cyclist taken to CGH

The lorry was within the narrow space of the road and thus, was unable to give the cyclist the appropriate amount of space. The edge of the lorry ended up clipping the cyclist.

The cyclist then collided with the safety barrier, and the force of the crash was enough to throw the cyclist off his vehicle.

The cyclist skidded to a stop and rolled onto the ground.

In response to MS News‘ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call at 10.05 am about a collision in Pasir Ris Drive 3.

Upon arrival, SCDF transported the cyclist to Changi General Hospital, where he is now undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Respect the rules of the road

Travelling on the road without exercising caution can be dangerous and result in serious casualties.

Therefore, it is important, especially when in narrow roads like Pasir Ris Drive 3, to be even more cautious than usual when navigating the road.

We wish this motorist a speedy recovery and hope that incidents of this nature can be avoided in the future.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.