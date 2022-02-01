Mercedes Appears To Travel At High Speed & Lose Control At Bend

During the festive season, spirits may be high and merry-making may get out of hand.

That’s why those who’re driving are advised to exercise caution and refrain from speeding.

Unfortunately, accidents will happen despite such advice, like this crash that happened in the early hours of Chinese New Year (CNY) Eve.

A Mercedes crashed into the road divider on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) and flipped over.

Source

This resulted in 1 man being sent to hospital.

Car appears to approach bend at high speed

The white Mercedes involved was caught on dashcam footage moments before the crash, in a video posted by SG Road Vigilante on YouTube.

The vehicle appears to be driving at high speed, according to the footage taken from behind.

Source

As it approaches a bend in the PIE, it starts moving unsteadily as its rear sways from side to side, indicating that the driver might have lost control.

Source

The car then hits the road divider and flips around a few times in mid-air.

Source

Ball of fire seen on PIE

Subsequent dashcam footage from cars that arrived later show the Mercedes reduced to a ball of fire.

Source

Other vehicles can also be seen avoiding the far-right lane of the PIE, where the inferno was located.

Source

Crash occurred before Thomson Road exit

The crash occurred on the PIE towards Changi Airport, before the Thomson Road exit, the police told The Straits Times (ST).

They were alerted at 1.04am on Monday (31 Jan).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) also posted a series of tweets between 1.15-1.38am about an accident on the PIE.

Source

Car reduced to burnt-out shell

Photos of firemen hosing down the car’s burnt-out shell were posted by SG Road Vigilante.

Source

The right-most lane in the other direction was also cordoned off to facilitate police and firefighters’ operations.

Source

A 32-year-old man was conveyed to hospital, the police said.

Don’t mar the festivities

Driving at high speed is a common cause of serious accidents on Singapore’s roads, but thousands of motorists are still caught doing so every year.

It’s imperative, however, that motorists take extra care during the holiday season – after all, you wouldn’t want to mar the festivities by getting into an accident.

MS News wishes the injured man a speedy recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from SG Road Vigilante on YouTube and Facebook.