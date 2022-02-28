Malaysian Technician Passes Away In Tampines Accident On 24 Feb

Travelling during a downpour can be dangerous as the roads are slippery and the heavy rain would affect our visibility.

Hence, road users, especially motorcyclists, need to seek shelter somewhere and wait until it’s safe to ride again.

A 36-year-old Malaysian technician was on the road in Tampines Avenue when he swerved to avoid an elderly pedestrian crossing the road.

This resulted in a motorcycle crash, and he later passed away.

The technician was due to reunite with his family in Malaysia via the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) the very next day.

Technician was travelling along Tampines Avenue 1 before crash

According to The New Paper, the technician Mohammad Syaifful, 36, was riding his motorcycle along Tampines Avenue 1 in the wee hours of last Thursday morning (24 Feb).

Weather conditions had been badly affected with heavy rain and reduced visibility.

When the technician spotted the 72-year-old pedestrian crossing the road, it was far too late.

In an effort to avoid him, the technician swerved his motorcycle to the side and lost control of his vehicle. He crashed and was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.

The elderly pedestrian also sustained some injuries, and has been hospitalised.

Police investigations ongoing

The motorcycle crash was reported by a fellow colleague of the deceased technician, who was passing by in a private-hire vehicle.

Talking to Shin Min Daily News, the 25-year-old reported that she witnessed the technician lying on the ground with multiple injuries. She then proceeded to inform the police.

Police were on the scene after receiving a call for assistance at 1.47 am on Thursday morning.

Both the technician and the elderly pedestrian were taken to the hospital immediately. Despite the doctors’ best efforts, the technician was unable to be saved.

Investigations are ongoing.

Our condolences to the victim’s family & friends

It is indeed a tragedy when good people leave our lives too soon, especially when it’s a loved one.

The motorcyclist was set to reunite with his family just a day later through VTL. It is devastating to witness such a tragedy befall someone who helped others in his last few moments.

Our condolences are with his family. We can only hope the fact that he passed on after helping a fellow pedestrian in danger is a source of comfort, however small it may be.

