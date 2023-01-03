Changi Village Carpark Gantry Experiences Malfunction, Drivers Stranded For 3 Hours

Changi Village Carpark Gantry Has Malfunction, Stranding Drivers For Over 3 Hours

Imagine being stuck in a carpark with no way in or out for hours on end.

This was unfortunately the reality for several drivers, when the gantry at a carpark in Changi Village malfunctioned. They had to wait for over three hours to enter the area and reach their vehicles.

After hours of wait, technicians finally arrived at 9pm to fix the gantry.

Changi Village carpark gantry suffers malfunction

Shin Min Daily News reports that the incident occurred at the parking area near Block 1 of Changi Village on 1 Jan.

A reader of the Chinese Daily stated that at around 6.30pm, he went to the carpark when he noticed the gantry malfunctioning.

Shortly after, more than 30 people gathered in the area, presumably waiting for the gantry to be fixed as well.

Photographs of the scene showed many still hanging around in the parking lot after it became dark, unable to pick up their cars due to the malfunction.

The reader also revealed that the air-conditioned lounge on the first floor of the carpark eventually became congested as a result of the situation.

Delay in repairing malfunction

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the reader added that he contacted the hotline for authorities in Changi Village as early as 6pm to inform them of the situation.

However, no technicians arrived to repair the malfunctioned gantry for a long time.

Eventually, he called them again at 8pm after waiting two hours. To his dismay, no one answered the phone.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the technicians finally reached the scene at 9pm in the evening. They were able to transport the vehicles out of the parking lot one by one.

The reader confirmed that his car was the second vehicle to be transferred out of the area. He was unable to leave Changi Village until around 9.50pm that day.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images from Shin Min Daily News.