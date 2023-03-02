S’pore Actor Charlie Goh Scammed Of S$160 By Fake Facebook Grocer, Reports Incident To Police

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Charlie Goh Scammed After Ordering Groceries From Facebook Page

Nowadays, scammers are everywhere and even the wariest can fall victim to their ways.

Recently, Singaporean actor Charlie Goh lost S$160 after ordering salmon and beef from the Facebook page, Grocery Retail.

Based on a report by AsiaOne, Grocery Retail is not a registered business in the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) database.

While the page can no longer be found, Mr Goh managed to capture screenshots that detailed his experience.

Chanced upon grocery page on Facebook

According to Mr Goh, he first chanced upon the Facebook page through a sponsored advertisement on his feed.

The advertisement piqued his interest as he was in the market for some salmon and beef.

Before making the purchase, Mr Goh reached out to his neighbour to split the cost of the salmon.

Allegedly, the minimum purchase of Grocery Retail’s ‘Top Norwegian Sashimi Salmon’ is 3kg.

The post advertising the salmon also stated that the product will arrive vacuum-packed and come with ‘refrigerated delivery’.

Bought S$160 worth of salmon & beef

After confirming with his neighbour, Mr Goh then messaged the admin of the Facebook page to make his purchase.

Based on screenshots of the conversation, Mr Goh did his due diligence to ask questions before finalising his purchase.

Apart from the 3kg of salmon, he was also interested in the ‘A5 Wagyu’.

As he wanted to buy rather large amounts of salmon and beef, Mr Goh was curious about how long the products can be stored.

The admin then replied to his questions accordingly and asked for his delivery address.

Mr Goh subsequently made a PayLah! transfer of S$160 for his purchase.

Products never arrived

According to Mr Goh, the seller told him that the products would be delivered the next day.

He then asked the seller for the estimated time of arrival, after which the latter said before 6pm.

However, Mr Goh’s order never arrived.

When he tried to contact the seller through Facebook message at 7pm, it appeared as though the admin had blocked him.

Based on his screenshots, he tried messaging the seller three times but all messages could not be delivered.

Charlie Goh tells others to be wary after getting scammed

Mr Goh has since documented his experience in a series of stories on Instagram.

In the highlights, he also pointed out another suspicious Facebook page called Department Store. However, a quick search shows that the page no longer exists.

Mr Goh has since filed a police report and warns others to be careful when dealing with pages such as these.

Featured image adapted from Charlie Goh on Facebook and Pixabay on Pexels.