Commuters At S’pore-JB Checkpoints Squeeze Together As Crowds Surge Over Deepavali Long Weekend

Singapore-Johor Checkpoints See Jostling Crowds As Deepavali Long Weekend Begins

Earlier this month, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warned travellers of possible heavy traffic at land checkpoints connecting Singapore and Johor Bahru (JB).

Judging from recent footage at those places, the ICA couldn’t be more accurate.

As the Deepavali long weekend kicked off on Friday (21 Oct) evening, throngs of people were seen squeezed together as they attempted to cross the Causeway into JB.

The swelling crowds spilt over onto the road as long lines of motorcyclists formed on the way to the Malaysian customs building.

Checkpoints crowded with commuters as Deepavali weekend begins

In a viral video shared at about 10.40pm on Friday (21 Oct) night, a large crowd of pedestrians appeared stuck at a particular area at the JB checkpoint.

Footage showed travellers jostling with one another as they attempted to make their way up an escalator to the main hall.

Even though customs officers were on site to maintain order, the voices of the shoving crowd seemed to drown out their cries.

Another commuter shared a POV video showing what it was like to be among the tightly-packed crowd.

The chaos didn’t end there, as travellers found themselves among yet another large crowd at the main hall, queuing to clear customs.

The congestion at the sprawling hall apparently started as early as 7pm that day.

Motorcyclists were also not spared from the massive jam as clips show long lines of bikes queuing at the checkpoint.

Crowded situation continues the next morning

The heavy traffic continued the next day, with a seemingly endless stream of vehicles lining the Causeway in the morning.

The ICA even issued an advisory at 7.25am, warning of delays at Woodlands Checkpoint.

Since the long weekend lasts till Monday (24 Oct), we’re sure more people are still planning to cross the border.

If you’re one of them, make sure to plan your trip as thoroughly as possible.

More importantly, stay safe while travelling, so you’ll reach your destination and back home in one piece.

