Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Fulfils Helper’s Dream Of Retiring In The Philippines

Helpers are often recruited to support their employers in household upkeep.

It’s not easy to handle chores every day, and some families have gone out of their way to thank them for their contributions.

Famous football manager Thomas Tuchel is one of these kind-hearted employers. He bought his helper a villa and funded her son’s heart surgery, so she could fulfil her dream of living with her family in the Philippines.

Although the news broke back in 2021, his significant gestures of kindness towards his Filipino helper are now garnering attention once more following his headline-making win of the UEFA Champions League title for Chelsea.

We recap Thomas Tuchel’s greatest gift to his helper and how he made a difference in her life.

Thomas Tuchel funded her son’s surgery

The 48-year-old Chelsea manager and his helper crossed paths in 2018, during his 2-year tenure as the manager of the French football club Paris Saint-Germain.

He had hired her to look after his family’s home in Hauts-de-Seine, a place situated north of France.

As a result of the high cost of her son’s surgery, his helper had to work longer shifts.

According to ESPN, this drew the attention of Tuchel’s wife, Sissi, who in turn informed her husband.

Tuchel and his wife Sissi

Upon hearing of her troubles, he had a cheque signed and paid for the hospital fees immediately.

Helper dreams of retiring in the Philippines

Funding the surgery was already a great act of kindness on its own. But the Chelsea manager continued to go above and beyond for his housekeeper.

Following the successful surgery, Tuchel sat her down for a lengthy chat to discuss her hopes for the future.

He discovered that she harboured hopes of buying a house in her home country of the Philippines and retiring there with her family.

He made that happen swiftly as well, giving her the keys to her very own luxury villa shortly before taking up his current role at Chelsea F.C.

A champion on & off the field

When Chelsea appointed Tuchel in 2021 following his dismissal from Paris Saint-Germain, he and his family had to part ways with the housekeeper.

Since being appointed to the English football club in 2021, he has already led them to 3 major victories.

The first of these came in May 2021, when Chelsea won their second Champions League title and their first under Tuchel.

Not long after, he led the English football club to glory yet again with a UEFA Super Cup title.

Most recently, he guided the Blues to their first-ever Club World Cup win in February this year.

Good things come to those who give

While these wins are undoubtedly a testament to Tuchel’s coaching expertise and experience, one can’t help but wonder if they were also helped along with the good karma of his kind deeds.

Although one may argue that his high-paying career as a football manager makes such sweeping acts of generosity more accessible, all of us have our unique ability to touch the lives of another—whether it be through finances, a small gift, or simply our time.

Let Tuchel’s moving story serve as an ever vital reminder that we should always find ways to connect with and help our fellow man, however we can.

After all, that’s what brings us together as people.

