BMTC recruits enjoy teriyaki chicken burger that resembles McDonald’s Ninja Burger

Graduating batch of BMTC recruits enjoy teriyaki chicken burger

Recruits undergoing training at the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) were recently treated to teriyaki burgers at the cookhouse.

The burgers were part of BMTC’s bid to motivate the recruits ahead of their graduation route march.

Some netizens couldn’t help but spot the striking resemblance between the BMTC burger and the seasonal Ninja Burger from McDonald’s.

On Wednesday (6 March), the folks at BMTC took to social media to share about the special treat served to recruits.

To motivate the soldiers for their upcoming graduation route march, staff at the cookhouse put together a Strong Burger meal comprising a teriyaki chicken chop sandwiched between two charcoal buns.

The burger was accompanied by a side of mashed potatoes, broccoli, and baby carrots, all topped off with a brown sauce.

Even as the recruits’ BMT stint is coming to an end, BMTC hopes to encourage them to be “strong, resilient and steadfast” as they embark on a new chapter in their National Service (NS) journey.

Netizens point out similarities to McDonald’s Ninja Burger

Several netizens pointed out how good the burger looked.

Perhaps a shocking reaction given how most people wouldn’t associate the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) with delicious food.

Some users felt FOMO (fear of missing out) at the fact that SAF’s food offerings today are leaps above that of years gone by.

Meanwhile, others spotted the uncanny resemblance between the teriyaki burger and the McDonald’s Ninja Burger.

And it’s pretty easy to see why.

Besides the shredded lettuce and pieces of cucumber, the grey buns and brown meat patty look to be carbon copies of each other.

This isn’t the first time that BMTC’s cookhouse caused netizens to drool in front of their screens.

In January, BMTC recruits enjoyed baked duck paired with pineapple tarts for Chinese New Year (CNY).

Featured image adapted from Basic Military Training Centre on Facebook.