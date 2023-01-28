BMTC NSFs Enjoy Special CNY Lunch With Baked Duck, Steamed Fish & Pineapple Tarts

BMTC Serves Special CNY Lunch For NSFs Training Over Festive Period

While most of us enjoyed a break from work or other commitments over Chinese New Year (CNY), some full-time National Servicemen (NSFs) had to report for duty at the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC).

But it wasn’t all gloom for them as the BMTC treated recruits to a special festive meal, featuring baked duck and pineapple tarts.

Unsurprisingly, trainees enjoyed the festive meal and were seen posing with their thumbs up.

BMTC serves special meal for recruits training during CNY period

On Friday (27 Jan), Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen took to Facebook to share the special meal BMTC prepared for their recruits this CNY.

For most, the highlight of the meal was probably the piece of baked duck with lemongrass and coriander.

Recruits also received a thick piece of steamed fish prepared with ginger and lemon.

Accompanying the proteins was a bed of fried vegetables with mock abalone and mushroom as well as a scoop of pepper brown rice.

The main dish came with a bowl of tau kee soup containing braised tang hoon and crab meat stick.

Ending off their meals, recruits were treated to some oranges as well as pineapple tarts for dessert.

Recruits give thumbs up for special CNY meal

Dr Ng said that they served the meals with the aim of “thanking and appreciating our soldiers for their dedication and commitment … over the Lunar New Year period”.

Some recruits showed thumbs-ups as they posed with their meals. Some even smiled widely, suggesting that they thoroughly enjoyed the specially-prepared meal.

This isn’t the first time that special meals prepared at BMTC were featured on social media.

Last January, Dr Ng also took to Facebook to share about the kimchi stew and turkey puff that BMTC served for Christmas and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) day.

Earlier in 2020, the BMTC cookhouse even served mac & cheese to celebrate Christmas.

We hope the recruits at BMTC enjoyed the festive lunch which hopefully motivated them to train harder.

Seeing how interesting their special meals have been, we certainly look forward to the next one.

