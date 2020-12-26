Pulau Tekong Cookhouses Serve Mac & Cheese For Christmas

While the rest of us were digging into whole roast turkeys and ham, full-time National Servicemen or NSFs were spending their Christmas at Pulau Tekong for Basic Military Training (BMT).

But the atmosphere wasn’t intense at all, as the cookhouses made sure that they could enjoy some festivity too.

Instead of their usual meals, NSFs were treated to a special lunch menu on Christmas Eve.

Though the spread may look simple, it was clearly a pleasant surprise to the young men, who had smiles on their faces.

Tekong Christmas menu has pie & mac and cheese

To mark the festive occasion, the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) shared on Thursday (24 Dec) a special lunch menu that the Pulau Tekong cookhouses had prepared.

Comprising delectable yet nutritious dishes like mac & cheese and a savoury pie, they curated quite a yummy platter.

Sure, this couldn’t rival the food that some of us have covering the entire length of our dining tables, but to NSFs, it was a feast nonetheless.

NSFs give special menu a thumbs up

NSFs who were digging into the meal showed their joy by smiling and giving the food an enthusiastic thumbs up.

Perhaps the meal made spending the holiday in camp a little less unpleasant for them.

Certainly, we hope that they enjoyed the food, which may provide a sense of home.

Hope everyone there had a good Christmas

Kudos go to the cooks at Pulau Tekong for coming up with a delicious spread for the NSFs to celebrate the special occasion.

Their constant effort to spice up the meals while keeping them nutritious is definitely worthy of admiration.

Here’s an example of another special menu they had come up with before:

We hope everyone there had a good Christmas, and sincerely thank our NSFs for their service to Singapore.

