Children’s Biodiversity Library To Open At National Library Building In Bugis, Has Sea Jellies & Shark Jaws

Children’s Biodiversity Library by S.E.A. Aquarium To Open At Central Public Library On 12 Jan 2024

A partnership between the National Library Board (NLB) and Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) will allow children to learn more about marine biodiversity at a brand-new Children’s Biodiversity Library by S.E.A. Aquarium.

It will open on 12 Jan 2024 alongside the revamped Central Public Library in the National Library Building on Victoria Street.

Visitors will get to explore the Open Ocean Zone, which includes specimens like shark jaws and coral skeletons.

They’ll also get to immerse themselves through a video projection of the S.E.A. Aquarium.

The Central Public Library’s children’s collection will be housed alongside these attractions.

Children’s Biodiversity Library will include specimens of shark jaws & coral skeletons

When the Central Public Library reopens on 12 Jan 2024, there will be interesting programmes thanks to the RWS-NLB partnership.

At the Open Ocean Zone, visitors can view the habitats of sea jellies through a video projection.

Visitors can also get close to the S.E.A. Aquarium’s collection of specimens including shark jaws and coral skeletons.

There’s also an Intertidal Zone “where young learners and their parents can learn about the multitude of organisms living on marine shorelines through interpretive displays”, according to a press release by NLB.

It’s designed to help foster a deeper appreciation of intertidal biodiversity.

The space will also house the Central Public Library’s children’s collection, comprising books and reading material across a wide range of topics to enhance learning and love for reading.

Educational programmes for children to look forward to

At the Children’s Biodiversity Library by S.E.A. Aquarium, kids can look forward to new monthly programmes on marine biology and conservation led by trained volunteers in a dedicated space designed to resemble a submarine.

These include:

an interactive human library activity where children get to meet real-life divers and aquarists

intertidal animal art workshops

storytelling sessions

upcycling workshops, and more.

Developed by NLB and the S.E.A. Aquarium teams, the programmes combine an immersive learning experience with engaging activities.

They aim to better captivate children’s interest and help foster a deeper understanding of marine biodiversity and conservation. RWS will share more details soon.

RWS’ Chief Executive Officer, Mr Tan Hee Teck, said, “We are heartened to partner with NLB to introduce a first-ever marine biodiversity-themed showcase within a public library in Singapore.”

“This strategic partnership under our community development arm, RWS Cares, demonstrates our commitment towards creating a positive impact through education.”

“As we dive into this collaboration, we’re excited to introduce young minds to a world of marine biodiversity and conservation. The power of change starts with education, especially from a young age.”

With a space that is accessible to all, more will be able to gain a deeper appreciation of the oceans and be inspired to take conservation actions.

To learn more about the Children’s Biodiversity Library by S.E.A. Aquarium and sign up for the Outreach Programme, members of the public may register their interest here.

If you’re keen to volunteer at the wider Central Public Library, you can register your interest here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Resorts World Sentosa.