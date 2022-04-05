Marine Parade & Central Public Library Closed For Revamp

The bookworms amongst us view libraries as our personal haven. For us, there’s nothing quite like the fresh smell of new books and the accompanying quiet of these public spaces.

Unfortunately, these public spaces might be in short supply for those living in Marine Parade and Bugis.

The National Library Board (NLB) has announced that Marine Parade and Central Public Library will be closed from 9 May and 13 Jun, respectively.

Don’t fret just yet – this isn’t a permanent closure. Both libraries are down for a revamp, and will reopen with new and upgraded spaces.

Central Public Library is slated to open its doors once again in the first half of 2023, while the Marine Parade Library is headed for 2025.

Marine Parade & Central Public Library temporarily closed

According to the Facebook post, NLB said the Marine Parade Library and Central Public Library would be undergoing a makeover.

Marine Parade Library will be closing on 9 May as part of a broader rejuvenation plan of the Marine Parade Community Building.

Central Public Library will also be closed from 13 Jun onwards.

Some services will still be available, such as NLB’s new Grab-n-Go pilot at the Level 5 Study Lounge, and the pick-up of reserved items through reservation lockers on basement 1. The 24-hr bookdrop on level 1 will also be functional.

Both libraries are slated to reopen once the revamp is complete. Central Public Library will be reopening in the first half of 2023, and Marine Parade Library in 2025.

Alternative places to read & borrow books

Bookworms in both areas need not worry — there are other alternative places nearby for you to read and borrow books.

In their post, NLB has included an extensive list of locations bibliophiles can visit as an alternative option.

The list includes the 24-hr Book Dispenser outside Marine Parade Central’s FairPrice Finest and the Reading Corner at Marine Terrance Walk Resident’s Committees during weekends.

Patrons can also visit nearby libraries such as Bedok Public Library and Tampines Regional Library.

In addition, NLB will be also be arranging for mobile library buses in nearby areas.

The first bus will be at Block 35 Marine Crescent Ville, operating every first Sunday of the month from 1pm to 4pm except for 1 May.

The second bus will be near Block 53 Marine Terrace every second Sunday of the month from 9am to 12pm except for 10 July.

Interested bookworms can also use NLB’s online services through their mobile app.

Looking forward to both libraries reopening

Libraries are vital to the growth of a community, by providing a communal space for everyone to enjoy.

Plenty of us are sure to have touching memories of both libraries, whether it’s borrowing books with our friends or cramming in study sessions.

We look forward to the refurbished Marine Parade and Central Public Libraries. In the meantime, do check out the other available public libraries for all your bibliophile needs.

