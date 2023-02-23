Groom’s Ex-Girlfriends Crash Wedding In China To ‘Destroy’ Him, He Admits He Didn’t Treat Them Well

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Ex-Girlfriends Crash Man’s Wedding In China

For couples, a wedding is easily one of the most significant milestones in their lives together.

Every aspect of the ceremony must go according to plan — and it can be understandably distressing when it doesn’t do so.

Unfortunately, this was the case for a couple in China who had their big day ruined by unforeseen events.

The groom’s ex-girlfriends crashed the happy occasion with a banner, promising to “destroy” him.

Ex-girlfriends appear at man’s wedding in China, holding a banner

According to Feidian Video on Weibo, the wedding took place in Zhenxiong County of the Yunnan province on 6 Feb.

In the video, nine women hold up a massive banner, saying, “We are Chen Song’s ex-girlfriends, and today, we will destroy you.”

None of the women looks repentant or ashamed about their actions as they giggle behind the banner and smile widely.

In contrast, the bride has a slight frown on her face, while Chen appears annoyed.

Some guests can be seen taking pictures of the demonstration.

Groom admits past mistakes

Baixing Guanzhu initially reported that the banner was a prank organised by friends of the couple.

However, Feidian Video confirmed that the women were indeed Chen’s ex-girlfriends.

Speaking to the news platform, Chen said he recognised them as women he had a relationship with in the past.

“Many of these women gathered to make a scene,” he recounted. “It was so humiliating for me, and my bride’s mood immediately turned sour.”

Chen added that the incident had caused his wife to be upset with him for the entire day. Relations with his in-laws have also worsened as they demanded an explanation.

However, Chen also admitted that he had been young and ignorant during his previous relationships. Apologising for his mistakes, he said he had not treated his ex-girlfriends well.

He advised netizens to refrain from repeating his mistakes. Otherwise, they might very well find themselves in a similar situation in the future.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Weibo.