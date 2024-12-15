Chinatown rojak stall refunds customer who paid S$100 instead of S$10, netizens praise hawker

Chinatown rojak stall refunds customer who accidentally overpaid by S$90

When a customer accidentally overpaid at a Chinatown rojak stall, the stall owner readily refunded the balance.

Better still, he did it without the customer having to return to his stall, said Mr Victor Goh, owner of Crispy Rojak in Chinatown Complex.

Customer mistakenly pays Chinatown stall S$100 via NETS QR

In a post in the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook group, Mr Goh said the unknown customer had patronised his still on 10 Dec.

They bought a S$10 portion of rojak, but paid S$100 via NETS QR instead.

The stallholder shared a screenshot of his NETS transactions, with the S$100 payment standing out among the single- and double-digit payments in the list.

Chinatown stall refunds customer without them needing to come down personally

Mr Goh also shared an email he sent to NETS on 12 Dec, asking how he can refund S$90 to the unknown customer.

He did eventually figure out how to refund the customer, as he told them in his post that the refund was “on the way” and there is apparently no need for them to come down personally to the stall.

He advised the customers to exercise more care when using QR payment, adding:

Dont give me Christmas Ang Pow ah. Thank you!

Netizens praise stallholder for honesty

Netizens praised Mr Goh for his honesty and wished him good business. Others even resolved to patronise the stall in the future.

One was surprised that it was possible to unilaterally refund a customer via NETS, as other stalls have had to appeal for help to find customers who overpaid.

A woman even asked Mr Goh to teach her how to refund customers, which he willingly did.

Customer paid S$700 for S$7 meal at Serangoon

A similar incident happened in March when a customer paid S$700 for a S$7 meal at a food stall in Serangoon Garden Market & Food Centre.

The stallholder posted on Facebook to look for the customer, leaving his contact number for them to get in touch.

The customer had apparently transferred the amount via PayLah.

Eventually, the customer’s brother reportedly headed down to the stall to collect the balance of S$693.

