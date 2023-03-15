Serangoon Garden Market Stall Seeks Customer Who Allegedly Paid S$700 For S$7 Dish

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Customer Overpays Serangoon Garden Market Stall By S$693 On 14 Mar

In January, a ban mian stall in Admiralty took to Facebook to search for a customer who overpaid by S$445.50.

The stall successfully refunded the customer shortly after.

A similar incident recently happened again, this time at a food stall in Serangoon Garden Market & Food Centre.

According to the stall owner, a customer had overpaid for a dish by S$693 on Tuesday (14 Mar) night.

The next day, the stall owner attempted to reach out to the customer in question by penning an appeal on Facebook.

Serangoon Garden Market stall owner pens Facebook post in hopes of refunding customer

Early on Wednesday (15 Mar), Facebook user William Fong took to the Can Eat! Hawker Food group to share about the incident, which took place at an undisclosed stall in Serangoon Garden Market & Food Centre.

He shared that a customer had overpaid for their order by a whopping S$693.

In an attempt to facilitate the refund, Mr Fong provided his contact number and urged the customer to get in touch.

Customer paid S$700 for S$7 food

Speaking to MS News, Mr Fong shared that the transaction took place at about 7pm on Tuesday (14 Mar).

The customer had apparently transferred the stall S$700 via PayLah when their food merely cost S$7.

This meant that the customer had paid 100 times what their food had cost, in excess of S$693.

Stating that S$693 is “not a small amount”, Mr Fong said that he does not want the customer in question to panic.

He also explained that it might also take a longer time to settle the overpayment if he were to bring the matter up with NETS or the bank.

The stall owner shared that nobody has contacted him in relation to the sum but said he’d request to see a record of the transaction when verifying the customer’s identity.

