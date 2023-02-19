Over 100 Chinatown Hawkers & Merchants Raise S$24,900 To Help Turkiye & Syria Earthquake Victims

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Chinatown Hawkers & Merchants Donate To Help Earthquake Victims In Turkiye & Syria

The earthquakes that occurred earlier this month in Türkiye and Syria have left millions devastated and in need of assistance.

Many countries worldwide have responded to the call for help, Singapore among them.

In addition to Singaporeans donating essentials at the embassy, Chinatown hawkers and merchants are now donating funds to aid them.

Thus far, they have managed to raise more than S$24,900.

Bulletin board announcing Turkiye & Syria fundraising put up in Chinatown Complex

Shin Min Daily News reports that the Chinatown Complex Hawkers’ Association is collecting funds for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

A reporter from the Chinese daily visited Chinatown Complex Food Centre and found a bulletin board calling for donations.

On the board was a list of more than 105 vendors.

The amount donated was stated as well, which came up to more than S$24,900.

Hawkers & merchants decided to raise funds after seeing flyers

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the owner of Liao Fan Hawker Chan, Chan Hon Meng, said he asked his workers if they wanted to donate after hearing about the fundraiser.

More than 50 of his employees participated in the drive, and they raised up to S$4,400 within three days.

“We have been paying close attention to the disaster in Turkey, and we also hope to let the employees show their love,” he said, adding that he did not expect such a positive response.

Jiang, who owns Shang Hai Fried Xiao Long Bao which opened last year, donated S$500.

“We decided to respond after seeing the flyer issued by Chinatown Complex,” he said.

Since we opened our business, customers have come to support us. So we also hope to help others. Together with Chinatown Complex, we want to give back to society.

Another vendor at Chinatown Complex, 82-year-old Xu Yongkun, runs a secondhand goods trading store on the first floor.

He assisted fundraising efforts by visiting several stalls in person, explaining the purpose of raising funds and encouraging hawkers and merchants to participate.

“We don’t force all street vendors to donate,” he shared. “I have a small business, so I only donated S$50, hoping to contribute a bit.”

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.