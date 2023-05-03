Statue Of Chinese Goddess Placed Next To Passenger On Plane, He’s Told It’ll Bless Him

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Passenger Sits Next To Statue Of Chinese Goddess On Plane In Auspicious Arrangement

Going on a flight can sometimes bring us into contact with unique characters who are fellow passengers.

It’s not very often, though, that one can say that they travelled side by side with a Chinese goddess.

Incredibly enough, this was exactly the case for a man in China, who sat next to a statue of a Chinese goddess, Mazu, during his flight.

Netizens were quick to point out that the seating arrangement would surely bring him quite a bit of luck for the year ahead.

Passenger sits next to Chinese goddess on plane

According to Moment News, the man was on a flight from Shanghai to Yantai on 21 Apr when the strange incident occurred.

Speaking to the Chinese media, he shared that a group of individuals who were transporting the statute placed it on the seat next to him.

Upon seeing it in all its glory, the man admitted that he felt apprehensive.

However, a member of the group reassured him, saying that Mazu would bring him plenty of blessings.

This was especially auspicious as Mazu is a sea goddess, and the man worked in the maritime industry. “I feel very lucky to meet her,” he added.

Netizens remark on auspicious nature of occasion

The man’s encounter with the statue has since gone viral, with many exclaiming over the auspicious nature of the occasion.

Quite a few users on Weibo pointed out that a sizeable number of blessings were sure to come his way, especially considering his job in the maritime industry.

There were those who also suggested that the man could ask Mazu for her blessings as well.

According to legend, she would afford people who earned a living at sea her protection.

Perhaps for that reason, some envied the man’s position, joking that they would have spent the whole flight asking for blessings.

Funnily enough, this isn’t the first time Mazu has been spotted ‘travelling’ by air.

Back in 2017, images of three statues of deities on board a flight from China to Malaysia went viral, with Mazu among them, according to the BBC.

