Choa Chu Kang Preschool Teacher Seen Shouting & Hitting Boy’s Head, Police & ECDA Alerted

Choa Chu Kang Preschool Teacher Allegedly Hits Boy On Head Repeatedly

Yesterday (28 Aug), disturbing footage of a teacher rough-handling kids at Kinderland Preschool @ Woodlands Mart went viral, causing many parents to express concern.

Just a day later, another clip allegedly showing a teacher abusing a young boy emerged on social media. The footage was apparently taken at Kinderland Preschool @ Choa Chu Kang Sunshine Place.

Choa Chu Kang (CCK) MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim has responded to the video, calling the lady’s actions abuse. He also shared that the police and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) have been alerted to the case.

Choa Chu Kang preschool teacher hits boy while getting him to drink water

In the early hours of Tuesday (29 Aug), a user posted the video on Facebook, claiming that the incident happened at Kinderland Preschool @ Choa Chu Kang Sunshine Plaza.

The 19-second clip showed a lady in a blue top and striped pants sitting with several kids surrounding her, including a boy holding a blue water bottle.

At about the five-second mark, the lady forcibly opened the bottle’s cap and shouted “drink” in Mandarin at the boy.

As the boy wrapped his mouth around the bottle’s straw, the lady raised both hands and started patting his head, as if to shoo him away.

Thankfully, the boy did not appear hurt by her actions and slowly walked away with the bottle in hand.

The boy was seen standing at a nearby table for the remainder of the video, staring at the lady.

MP says he has alerted police & ECDA

Later that same day, CCK MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim addressed the video in a Facebook post.

In his post, Mr Zhulkarnain described the lady’s actions as “abuse” and said they’re “inhumane, unacceptable and heartbreaking”.

He also shared that he had alerted the police and ECDA to the incident. He expects “full and thorough investigations” to take place in due time.

MS News has reached out to Kinderland for a statement and will update this article when they get back.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.