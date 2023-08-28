Woodlands Preschool Teacher Shown Allegedly Rough Handling Kids, Police Investigations Ongoing

Woodlands Preschool Teacher Allegedly Abuses Children In Viral Videos

A Facebook user posted several videos of a preschool teacher reportedly committing verbal and physical abuse on her students.

In the video, the teacher can be seen yelling at the children and striking them with a textbook, ignoring their crying.

Another Facebook user showed screenshots of a group chat, claiming the preschool’s principal defended the teacher.

The footage caused immense concern among parents, who presumably reached out to their MP, Poh Li San, regarding the incident.

Ms Poh has posted on Facebook saying that the teacher had been dismissed.

Videos reportedly show child abuse at preschool

The videos, uploaded to Facebook on Monday (28 Aug), were allegedly taken at a Woodlands preschool.

In the first video, the accused teacher strikes a preschooler multiple times with a textbook. She follows this up with a rough yank.

In another video, the alleged abusive teacher attempts to get a crying child to drink water. When he resists, she roughly grabs his head and tries to force him to drink.

Notably, she is wearing a pink shirt instead of a white one in this video, implying the incidents are on different days.

The teacher then places the cup of water down and appears to grab the student’s head forcefully for no known reason.

The teacher seems unaffected by the loud crying.

Teacher seemingly forces water into child’s mouth

In the third video, the teacher once again tries to make her students drink water.

When one refuses, she forcefully grabs her by the mouth, causing the child to throw her arms up in shock. The child begins to bawl loudly afterwards.

When the little girl continues to resist drinking, the teacher is believed to have forced the child to lie down and poured water into her mouth.

Preschool teacher dismissed after alleged abuse videos posted

The concerning footage shocked many, who wanted to lodge a complaint to the preschool’s principal.

However, a screenshot of a group chat claims that the principal had defended the alleged abusive teacher. The video taker was also purportedly bullied for attempting to speak up.

Hours after the videos were posted, Sembawang MP Poh Li San provided an update, stating that the teacher involved had been dismissed.

Ms Poh added that investigations by the police and Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) are ongoing.

Ms Poh promised that the affected parents and children would receive help.

In 2022, a former preschool teacher pleaded guilty to mistreating a boy with special needs.

Featured image adapted from Claudia Tan on Facebook.