Ex-Preschool Teacher Pleads Guilty To Mistreating Boy With Special Needs, Faces Up To 13 Months’ Jail

While working at a preschool, a 51-year-old woman grew irritated when a four-year-old boy with special needs did not go to sleep during naptime. She then pulled on his ears and pushed and pulled him around repeatedly, inflicting scratches.

The woman has now pleaded guilty to one count of mistreating the boy under the Children and Young Persons Act. The court will consider another charge of using criminal force against the victim at the time of sentencing.

Prosecutors are seeking 11 to 13 months’ jail, with sentencing in January.

According to TODAY, the teacher worked at the unnamed preschool for nearly a decade.

She would teach the children Mandarin as well as bathe and feed them, help out with outdoor playtime, and look after them during naptime.

The incident occurred at around 12.34pm on 2 Dec 2020. According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the teacher became “angry and frustrated” as the boy would not fall asleep.

She had also not had her lunch, and became tired and hungry as a result, the court heard.

Due to her frustration, she pushed him forward, which caused him to roll off the sleeping mat.

After he sat up, she proceeded to grab him by his left forearm and drag him across the floor, causing his knees to hit the floor.

The teacher additionally pulled on his ears multiple times, inflicting scratches on his neck. She would not stop treating the boy roughly even though he had started to cry.

At around 12.54pm, the teacher used the back of his shirt to pull the boy towards her as he was seated.

While trying to retreat from her. the teacher pulled him by the shirt again before pushing his back, causing him to topple forward.

She repeated her actions by pulling him towards her yet again, pushing his torso with her right hand.

Mother files police report

CNA reported that the boy’s mother eventually arrived to pick him up that day.

The teacher then informed her that the scratches were accidental, a result of him apparently struggling while she was patting him to sleep.

However, the mother found additional marks on her son when she reached home and lodged a complaint with the preschool.

The teacher lied to the principal as well, but admitted to roughly handling the boy after CCTV footage of the two incidents was shown to her.

The boy’s mother proceeded to file a police report and the school paid for the victim’s medical bills. They fired the teacher two days after the incident as well.

Boy likely has autism spectrum disorder

Furthermore, the boy likely has autism spectrum disorder, according to a Child Guidance Clinic report.

Among its findings was that he would struggle to maintain eye contact with people, did not typically interact with other kids, and did not start speaking until he was almost five.

Following the assessment, he received early intervention speech and language therapy.

The prosecution is seeking 11 to 13 months’ jail for the former teacher.

