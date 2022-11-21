Jailed Abuser’s Mother Pleads Guilty To Assaults On Myanmar Helper, She Faced 48 Charges

Abuser’s Mother Pleads Guilty To 48 Charges Of Assaulting Myanmar Helper

Back in 2015, Gaiyathiri Murugayan tormented her young helper, Ms Piang Ngaih Don on a daily basis for nearly 10 months.

When she passed away in 2016, the Myanmar national weighed only 24kg. For her offences, Gaiyathiri received a 30-year jail term, the longest given for any case of helper abuse.

Gaiyathiri’s mother has now pleaded guilty to assaulting the helper. She is claiming trial for a 49th charge related to the disappearance of evidence.

Abuser’s mother pleads guilty to assaulting helper

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Prema S Naraynasamy, 64, pleaded guilty to 48 abuse charges, mostly of causing voluntary hurt to Ms Piang.

Prema would stay over with her daughter about thrice a week, even though she had her own flat. During these occasions, she slept in the same room as Ms Piang.

When she became aware of her daughter’s abuse against her, she joined in as well. On a number of instances, she assaulted her of her own accord.

Her abuses included:

pouring or spraying water on her

kicking, punching and slapping her

grabbing her by the neck

pulling her up by her hair and “spinning” her head violently

hitting her with tools such as a spatula, towel and detergent bottle

watching as she used the toilet

Prema noticed that Ms Piang’s legs were swollen and she had lost weight, in addition to her physical injuries such as a burn on her forearm and bruises.

CCTV footage showed the abuse that occurred in the last 35 days of Ms Piang’s life. In one video, Prema repeatedly hit her head with a cloth while she used the toilet.

Joined fatal assault that led to her death

CNA reports that the assault which led to Ms Piang’s death occurred from 25 to 26 Jul 2016.

The helper was doing laundry at 11.40pm on 25 Jul when Gaiyathiri felt she was too slow. After hitting her and striking her head with a detergent bottle, Ms Piang fell and could not stand up as her legs had given out.

Gaiyathiri then called Prema over and they began a joint assault by splashing water on her.

Prema dragged her to the bedroom where she punched and strangled her. Gaiyathiri also kicked her in the stomach.

After refusing to give her dinner, Gaiyathiri tied her wrist to the window grille and kicked her stomach again, leaving her in drenched clothes.

When both Gaiyathiri and Prema tried to wake Ms Piang up at about 5am, she remained motionless. They called a doctor, lying that they found her on the floor. The doctor said she had passed away and asked them to call the police.

Authorities later arrested both Prema and her daughter.

Prema’s case has been adjourned for mitigation and sentencing. She will appear before the court again on 9 Jan 2023, The Straits Times (ST) reports.

She has claimed trial for a 49th charge but the judge refused after the prosecution objected. They pointed to the “history of the case” and that Prema might qualify her plea.

For each charge of voluntarily causing hurt, she faces a jail term of up to two years and a fine of up to S$$5,000.

Under enhanced punishment for offenders acting against domestic helpers, she may receive one-and-a-half times the penalty amount.

Featured image adapted from TODAY on Facebook and Facebook.