Christmas Wonderland 2022 Has A Giant Windmill & Carnival Games For A Lit Outing With The Fam

Visit Christmas Wonderland At Gardens By The Bay From Now Till 1 Jan 2023

It’s now the month of December, which means that Christmas celebrations are officially in full, glittering swing.

If you’re on the lookout for fun things to do with the fam during the holiday season, Christmas Wonderland is making a grand return to Gardens by the Bay for its ninth edition from now till 1 Jan 2023.

This year, there will be themed nights and six different zones with so many photo-worthy spots, you’ll need more than one Instagram carousel to fit in all your pictures.

You’ll also get to play carnival games, munch on yummy F&B offerings, shop for gifts, and say “Ho-ho-how do you do?” to Santa Claus himself.

And since it wouldn’t be Christmas without some good deals, those who purchase tickets in advance can save up to 33% on admission fees. Read on for more deets.

Instagram-worthy spots galore at Christmas Wonderland

While Gardens by the Bay is gorgeous all year round, the festive makeover it’s gotten for Christmas Wonderland brings it to another level. You’ll be inspired to snap away as soon as you enter the grounds so make sure your phone’s battery is full.

The pièce de résistance is the 21m-high, 19m-wide Spalliera, an intricately handcrafted light installation from Italy consisting of 103,000 LED bulbs.

A stunning staple at Christmas Wonderland since the event’s inception in 2014, the Spalliera will sport yet another new design this year, so drop by to be wowed in person.

Joining the Spalliera in St. Nick’s Square is the Venetian Double-Storey Carousel, another favourite that’ll delight the little – and not-so-little – ones in the family.

From there, head on down to Gingerbread Grove to welcome the Whimsical Windmill, a brand new 10m-tall kinetic display made up of 35,000 LED bulbs that makes its dazzling debut amidst a literal field of 250 candy canes. You’ll feel like you just stepped into a quirky fairytale.

Ladies, post a video of yourself prancing through this sweet meadow in your flounciest dress and watch the hearts roll in.

Last but not least, enjoy a magical stroll through the upgraded Walk of Lights, a colour-changing tunnel that resembles a portal to another dimension.

At 50m long and with over 50,000 programmable LED bulbs, it’s the longest and brightest tunnel amongst all the editions of the popular attraction.

When you’re done, your phone will be so full of lit pictures you’ll need to boost your cloud storage capacity.

Experience snow & meet Santa in Singapore

Singapore’s position on the equator means we don’t have the pleasure of experiencing a classic white Christmas. However, you’ll be able to get a taste of winter at Merry Lane’s Snowland when fluffy white ‘snow’ falls from the sky.

This is your chance to take a romantic shot with bae amidst the flurries without actually freezing your butt off.

The all-new Merry Lane is also where you will find colourful Christmas light displays including a Poinsettia Castle, Jolly Express train, and Gingerbread House for even more photo opportunities with the fam.

If you’ve been good this year, drop by Santa Claus’ home back at St. Nick’s Square to say hi, snap a jolly pic together, and casually mention what you really want to find under the Christmas tree this year.

If you’ve been bad, well…let’s hope you behave in 2023.

Eat, drink & be merry at the carnival

You don’t have to travel all the way to Europe to check out an exciting Christmas carnival and market, both of which can be found right here at Gardens by the Bay.

Foodies can also enjoy bites and tipples from some of Singapore’s most popular F&B establishments, including Burger & Lobster, Brewerkz, Hendrick’s, Penfolds and Museum of Ice Cream, which will be setting up stalls.

There, you can tuck into mouth-watering carnival nosh like hot dogs, kebab wraps, and churros while soaking in the jubilant atmosphere around you.

When you’ve had your fill, try your hand at a variety of traditional carnival games at the Games Village.

There’s Fishy Fishy, Ring Toss, Pyramid Smash High-Striker and more, so pick the one you’re most confident in playing and you might walk away with a prize for your impressed date.

Before you leave, don’t forget to drop by Mistletoe Alley to pick up some presents from craft and gift shops like Candescent Box, Happy Rei, and more.

Even if you don’t end up buying anything, the row of charming little huts alone is worth a visit and would make great backdrops for your #OOTD photos.

Visit Christmas Wonderland early & save up to 33% on tickets

As the saying goes, the early bird gets the worm, and in this case, those who purchase tickets to Christmas Wonderland in advance can save up to 33% on admission fees.

An advance admission ticket for an adult costs just S$8 for visits from 2 Dec to 15 Dec, and S$10 for visits from 16 Dec to 1 Jan. If you buy a ticket on the same day you’re heading to the event, then it’ll be S$12.

Tickets for children aged three to 12 cost S$6 no matter when they’re purchased and when the visit is, while admission is free for kids under three years old.

While being spontaneous can be thrilling, in this case, it’s really better to plan ahead. And speaking of planning, here’s how you can get to the venue:



Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

Dates: 2 Dec 2022 – 1 Jan 2023

Session times: 6.30pm, 7.30pm, 8.30pm, 9.30pm

Nearest MRT: Bayfront Station

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official Christmas Wonderland website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Have a lit time with the fam this festive season

There’s nothing like beautiful decorations, delicious food, entertaining games, and precious time spent with the people you care about to lift the spirits and really get you into a festive mood.

After quieter Christmas celebrations amidst the pandemic, it’s finally time to get out there and have a jingle bell-rocking good time.

So go out there and make plenty of fond new memories that you and your loved ones can look back on for years to come.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Blue Sky Events.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Brad Lee.