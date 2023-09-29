Circle Line MRT Services Delayed Due To Track Fault, Up To 30 Mins Extra Travelling Time

Circle Line MRT Services Delayed For Over 10 Hours On 29 Sep

Commuters taking the MRT on the Circle Line would have probably noticed that their trips took a little longer today (29 Sep).

The delay was reportedly due to a track fault that SMRT staff detected in the wee hours of the morning, even before services commenced.

For more than 10 hours since then, their rail replacement team has been working hard trying to remedy the problem.

As of 3.03pm, the repairs were ongoing, with SMRT aiming for its completion at around 5pm.

Delay along Circle Line MRT due to track fault

On Friday (29 Sep), SMRT announced that Rail Technicians spotted a crack on the rail track along the Circle Line at about 2.20am that morning.

The exact location was “at the crossing between Promenade Station to Esplanade/Bayfront Station”.

To ensure safety, they had to replace the crossing, which involved moving heavy rails and equipment using engineering trains.

In order to facilitate the work, they had to disrupt train services along the affected stretch.

Services along the following stretches of the Circle Line likely experienced delays since they commenced this morning:

Dhoby Ghaut to Promenade Stations

Marina Bay to Stadium Stations

SMRT estimated commuters to factor in up to 30 minutes of additional travelling time across these stations.

Free bus services between some stations

While commuters were encouraged to take other MRT lines, free, regular bus services were also available from Paya Lebar to Dhoby Ghaut and Marina Bay Stations.

Passengers could also take the bridging bus services between Paya Lebar and Promenade Stations.

Repairs ongoing after 10 hours

Although SMRT announced the delays at around 6am shortly after services began, repair works were apparently still ongoing as of 3.03pm.

They explained that “the work is complex and involves a detailed survey”. Therefore, until they provide further updates, commuters will likely have to expect ongoing delays along the Circle Line, particularly at the affected stretches.

SMRT shared that they aim to complete the repairs at 5pm but as of 5.18pm today, they advised passengers travelling between Dhoby Ghaut or Marina Bay and Stadium Stations to transfer to the East-West Line (EWL) at Paya Lebar and Downtown Line at MacPherson Station. SMRT posted again 20 minutes later, encouraging commuters to plan their commutes ahead.

This is developing news. We’ll update the article once more information is available.

