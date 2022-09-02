Builder Of Clementi NorthArc BTO Instructed To Stop Work Indefinitely After Landslide

BCA Issues Stop Work Order To Clementi NorthArc BTO Builder After 2 Sep Landslide

A landslide at the construction site of a build-to-order (BTO) estate in Clementi early this morning (2 Sep) caused damages to a park connector (PCN).

One passer-by sustained minor injuries and the affected area had to be cordoned off for public safety.

Now, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has issued a Stop Work Order to the builder of the BTO project.

In a Facebook post on Friday (2 Sep), the BCA shared that their engineers are at on site to conduct a thorough investigation.

Along with a professional engineer and other engineers from the Housing & Development Board (HDB), they assessed the buildings nearby.

Thankfully, they confirmed that all the unoccupied buildings are structurally sound.

Nevertheless, the BCA has issued a Stop Work Order to the builder there, perhaps as a precautionary measure.

It’s unclear if the pause will affect the timeline for completion substantially.

In April, HDB reportedly informed buyers of delays to several BTO projects including Clementi NorthArc.

But just a few days on 29 Aug, Holland-Bukit Timah MP Sim Ann hinted that the estate was approaching completion. She even expressed her excitement about welcoming new residents.

BCA monitoring situation closely

Besides the Stop Work Order, the BCA also instructed the builder and professional engineer to carry out slope stabilisation measures.

They additionally have to install monitoring instruments to observe soil movements.

Since investigations are ongoing, the BCA will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Hopefully, they’ll be able to conclude their findings soon so work can resume, and homeowners can eventually receive the keys to their flats.

