Landslide In Clementi Damages Park Connector, Part Of Ulu Pandan PCN Closed For Safety

Landslide In Clementi Damages Park Connector, 1 Passer-By Injured

Most of the time, heavy rain leads to flash floods in Singapore. But in some cases, inclement weather could cause other incidents like this landslide in Clementi recently.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. However, a portion of the Ulu Pandan park connector (PCN) has been closed for public safety.

Park connector in Clementi damaged by landslide

In a Facebook post, Holland-Bukit Timah MP Sim Ann shared that a landslide had occurred near Clementi Avenue 6 early this morning (2 Sep).

The incident specifically happened at the construction site of Clementi NorthArc, a Housing & Development Board (HDB) build-to-order (BTO) project.

According to Ms Sim Ann, the landslide caused damage to the Ulu Pandan PCN.

Footage from a passer-by shows the extent of the destruction, making a portion of the path completely inaccessible.

The incident also resulted in soil displacement into the Ulu Pandan canal, creating what looks like a green island floating on the water.

The affected area has since been cordoned off for public safety.

Officials from PUB, HDB and NParks are reportedly attending to the situation.

In a Facebook post on Friday (1 Sep), HDB announced that they are carrying out thorough investigations alongside other agencies and will execute “the necessary recovery actions”.

They added that checks on the nearby, vacant blocks confirmed that they are structurally sound.

Public should stay clear of the area for now

HDB also stated that a passer-by who suffered minor injuries received medical attention on-site. He’s now resting at home.

The agencies are in touch with him to provide further help if necessary. For now, members of the public should stay clear of the area.

Hopefully, the agencies can work quickly to fix the damages so the public can access the area again in due time.

Till then, folks who frequent the PCN may want to consider planning their regular cycling or exercising routes somewhere else.

Featured image adapted from Sim Ann 沈颖 on Facebook and Facebook.