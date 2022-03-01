PUB Issues Warnings As Flash Floods Hit Eastern Singapore After Heavy Rain

While Singapore residents have probably enjoyed the ‘aircon weather’ recently, not everything it brings has been pleasant. On Sunday (27 Feb), residents in parts of eastern Singapore encountered flash floods after a particularly heavy downpour.

One driver was even trapped in his car when water levels rose above the height of its wheels.

To mitigate the situation, PUB and the Traffic Police (TP) deployed officers to affected areas.

PUB warns of flash floods in eastern Singapore

At 6.48 pm on Sunday (27 Feb), PUB issued flood risk warnings for several areas in eastern Singapore.

Among them were New Upper Changi Road, Chai Chee Road, Bedok North Avenue 3, Ubi Avenue 3, and Eunos Link.

At 2.05 pm, flash floods occurred at the junction of Ubi Avenue 3 and Eunos Link as well as at the PIE slip road entrance and Bedok North Avenue 3.

According to PUB, Kim Chuan Road rainfall station recorded 141.8mm of rainfall between 11.35 am to 2:55 pm, which was the highest in eastern Singapore.

This is equivalent to 135% of February’s average monthly rainfall and within the top 0.6% of maximum daily rainfall since 1981.

Traffic police were on the ground at these locations to direct traffic and assist motorists with the help of PUB’s Quick Response Team.

Driver trapped in car as water levels increase

Shin Min Daily News reported that the water levels rose so high that some cars were partially submerged in floodwaters.

At Block 122 Bedok Reservoir Road, a black car was reportedly stuck in murky waters that had risen higher than the height of its wheels, trapping the driver inside for about half an hour.

Floodwaters apparently also flowed out of a car park where 2 trucks were stuck and unable to move.

Sidewalks and roads in the area were likewise severely flooded, making it difficult for pedestrians to cross safely.

Stay safe during heavy rain

As Singapore sees more thundery showers these coming weeks, we hope everyone will stay safe amid the turbulent weather.

Make sure you carry an umbrella with you and seek shelter should you find yourself stuck in a downpour.

While you’re out and about, you can also stay updated about developing situations such as flash floods on PUB’s Facebook Page or Twitter.

