Bukit Merah Flats Among 4,993 BTO Homes Launched In Aug, 3 & 4-Room Units Available

HDB Launches New BTO Flats In Estates Like Bukit Merah, Woodlands & Ang Mo Kio

Bukit Merah will see two new Build-To-Order (BTO) projects after the Housing Development Board (HDB) launched 4,993 flats across seven estates.

The Bukit Merah projects come under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model, which includes a 6% subsidy clawback when the owner sells the flat for the first time.

Another BTO project was launched in Bukit Merah in May this year.

Both projects will include 3- and 4-room flats, for a total of 1,651 units across Havelock Hillside and Alexandra Vale.

Bukit Merah projects among 4,993 new BTO flats launched by HDB in Aug

Alexandra Vale will consist of 782 flats located next to Redhill MRT station.

Some blocks will reportedly go up to as high as 50 storeys. HDB noted that one of the blocks will have some rental flats.

Three-room flats will cost between S$385,000 and S$477,000 while four-room units will cost between S$547,000 and S$705,000.

Amenities include a childcare centre, a residents’ network centre, children’s playgrounds, and adult and elderly fitness stations.

Buyers can expect to wait until Q2 of 2028 for the flats to be completed.

Meanwhile, Havelock Hillside will consist of 869 three- and four-room flats across two blocks, located close to the upcoming Havelock MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

A link bridge connecting the two blocks will include a rooftop garden.

The blocks will be 42 and 45 storeys tall, and flats will go for between S$370,000 and S$515,000 for a three-room unit, while a four-room flat will cost between S$531,000 and S$730,000.

You can expect to wait until the fourth quarter of 2028 before Havelock Hillside is completed.

As the Bukit Merah flats are relatively close to the city area with several MRT stations nearby including Redhill and Havelock, it’s expected that there’ll be plenty of demand. Prime indeed.

Other BTO projects located in Ang Mo Kio, Tampines & Woodlands

New BTO homes in mature estates such as the following are also available for purchase:

Central Weave @ AMK

Jurong East Breeze

Keat Hong Grange

Sun Plaza Spring

Woodlands South Plains

A previous snap poll noted that the Ang Mo Kio flats were the most anticipated by buyers.

The Central Weave @ AMK project will consist of 896 units across five blocks.

A two-room flexi will cost between S$198,000 and S$232,000, while a 3Gen flat, which has more room for multi-generational families to live together at around 115 sqm, will set owners back around S$713,000 to S$842,000.

Among the projects, Keat Hong Grange will be completed the quickest by Q4 2026, which will be around 3.5 years.

The 987 flats near ITE College West include:

Two-room flexi

Three-room

Four-room

Five-room

About 9,500 more BTO flats will be launched in November in the following estates:

Bukit Batok

Kallang Whampoa

Queenstown

Tengah

Yishun

So if your preference is to stay in one of these neighbourhoods instead, you can stay tuned to the next launch.

For the August launch, all of the projects are open for applications until 11.59pm on 5 Sep 2022. Folks who’d like to try their luck may apply here.

Featured image adapted from Housing & Development Board and Housing & Development Board.