​​Snap Poll Results Show S’poreans Are Most Interested In Ang Mo Kio For Aug 2022 BTO Launch

Ang Mo Kio Is Most Popular Estate For BTO Aug 2022 Launch

If you weren’t successful in balloting for the last May 2022 BTO launch, good news. The announcement of estates available for bidding in Aug 2022 has been released, drawing the attention of house-hungry Singaporeans.

The Aug 2022 launches will see over 6,300 HDB flat units built in six neighbourhoods: Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong East, Queenstown and Woodlands.

Home and living site Uchify conducted a Telegram poll to find out which estates would gain the most interest among Singaporeans.

Turns out that Ang Mo Kio and Queenstown are the front runners, with 34% and 29% of the poll numbers respectively.

Ang Mo Kio emerging as a firm favourite in Aug 2022 BTO launch

It’s perhaps no surprise that Ang Mo Kio has come out on top. Besides the estate’s central location, it offers the largest variety of flat types among the estates in this round’s launch. This includes:

Two-room Flexi

Four-room

Five-room

Three-Generation (3Gen)

It is the only estate in the Aug 2022 launch offering 3Gen flats, which are traditionally larger, measuring around 115 sqm or 1,237 sq ft.

These are often highly sought after by big families who want multiple generations to stay together. Ang Mo Kio is also the only other estate other than Choa Chu Kang to offer bigger five-room flats.

Past trends might also indicate the neighbourhood’s popularity. After all, 2019’s BTO launch in Ang Mo Kio was oversubscribed among the bigger flat types, highlighting how many Singaporeans view bigger space at a premium.

In more recent times, Ang Mo Kio has been part of hot property news as well, having had four HDB blocks selected for SERS in April.

Adding to that is rife speculation that the site might be near the Kebun Bahru Edge area, which is less than a 10-min walk to the new Mayflower MRT along the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

The potential site is also near to many schools, and nature spots like the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and Lower Peirce Reservoir.

Queenstown & Bukit Merah are also popular

Q1 2022 saw the highest median resale prices in mature estates like Queenstown – with four-room resale flats hitting new highs like S$820,000, showing how demand is definitely not slowing in the town of IKEA.

It even has in the works Community Care Apartments (CCAs) — specially designed flats for the elderly that will be launched this year.

Thus, it’s no wonder that the estate was also a favourite in the polls.

As for the Bukit Merah site, rumour has it that it might be near Havelock Road and the upcoming Havelock MRT station (TEL), giving future BTO owners possibly stellar views of the Singapore River. You can easily get to Orchard Road from the neighbourhood too, making it ideal for those folks who love to hang out in town.

Both Queenstown and Bukit Merah also had BTO launches in May, a testament to the popularity of these two prime areas.

Interest in mature estates peak

All top three estates in the Uchify poll are mature neighbourhoods, which goes to show how Singaporeans still prefer their BTO flats to be a stone’s throw away from convenient amenities like MRT lines, hawker centres and malls.

The North (Ang Mo Kio) and Central areas (Queenstown, Bukit Merah) also triumphed over the other parts of Singapore — although to be fair, there isn’t any #EastRepresent in this BTO round.

Despite possible delays and rising demand for resale flats, many Singaporeans still await news of BTOs with keen interest, and so homeowners, do look out for more news about the upcoming Aug 2022 BTO launch from HDB.

