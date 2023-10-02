Clementi & King Albert Park Cross Island Line Stations To Start Construction In Q1 2024: LTA

Contracts Have Been Awarded To Build Clementi & King Albert Park Cross Island Line Stations

Construction began on the Cross Island Line (CRL) in January, with Phase 1 from Bright Hill to Aviation Park already underway.

Westies, however, would be wondering when work will start on their side of the CRL, which runs from Bright Hill to Jurong Lake District.

We finally have an answer — construction on the Clementi and King Albert Park stations will begin in the 1st quarter (Q1) of 2024, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Contracts awarded to build 2 CRL stations

In a news release on Monday (2 Oct), the LTA said they had appointed firms to work on two important interchange stations in CRL Phase 2.

China Communications Construction Company Limited (Singapore Branch) (CCCCL) was awarded a civil contract for the design and construction of King Albert Park MRT, while a joint venture between CCCCL and Sinohydro Corporation Limited (Singapore Branch) got the contract for Clementi MRT.

The King Albert Park contract is valued at S$447 million, while the one for Clementi is worth S$514 million.

Clementi Cross Island Line MRT located in busy area

The exact location of Clementi CRL station is next to the junction of Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Avenue 4 — perpendicular to Clementi East-West Line (EWL) station.

It’s in a busy area, with Clementi Mall diagonally opposite, blocks of flats next to it and a police station nearby.

Thus, when construction starts in Q1 2024, traffic and utilities diversions will be implemented in phases, LTA said.

This includes the building of earth-retaining and stabilising structures before excavation, as the ground conditions are challenging, LTA added, stating,

LTA and the contractors will closely monitor the works to ensure that they are carried out safely, with minimal impact to the nearby stakeholders and existing structures.

Clementi EWL station will also have to undergo addition and alteration works so commuters can transfer seamlessly between lines.

To that end, LTA shared an artist’s impression of what the possible transfer area at Clementi would look like.

King Albert Park MRT located under Blackmore Drive

As for King Albert Park CRL station, it’ll be located under Blackmore Drive, which leads to Methodist Girls’ School.

Similar to Clementi, it’s also situated in a busy area surrounded by residential, educational and commercial properties, LTA said.

As the ground conditions are also challenging, the safety and ground stability of their neighbours must be ensured throughout the construction, which also starts in Q1 2024.

Thus, the constructors will also carry out diversions in phases and construct earth-retaining and stabilising structures

There will also be works at the King Albert Park Downtown Line (DTL) station for passengers to move within the paid areas while changing trains.

The LTA then afforded us a sneak peek at an artist’s impression of the station interior.

Cross Island Line cuts travel time from Clementi to AMK by half

Nearby residents can expect to be plagued by dust and noise, as well as inconvenience, when the works start.

However, all this will be worth it once they finally open for service, most likely in 2032.

That’s because Westies will enjoy better connectivity with other parts of the island, with travelling time from Clementi to Ang Mo Kio cut by half from 50 minutes to 25 minutes.

As almost half of the CRL stations will interchange with other lines, it will become a viable alternative for Westies apart from the perpetually crowded EWL.

Though it will be about a decade before the CRL commences service, commuters can still look forward to further convenience of travelling upon completion.

