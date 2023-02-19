Man Allegedly Clones Over 60 Cards To Withdraw Money From ATMs, Faces Up To 20 Years’ Jail

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

27-Year-Old Man Allegedly Clones Cards To Withdraw Money From ATMs

On Tuesday (7 Feb), the police received a report that a cloned card was used to make a withdrawal at an automated teller machine (ATM).

Following that, the Commercial Affairs Department officers identified the man and arrested him on Thursday (16 Feb).

If found guilty of possessing machines and equipment designed and adapted for making any false instrument, he can be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

The 27-year-old man could face another 15 years in jail and a fine for possessing a forged valuable security, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Arrested for possession of cloned payment cards

After receiving a report that a cloned metal card was used to make an ATM withdrawal, a 27-year-old man was arrested for suspected possession of cloned payment cards.

He was also under suspicion of possessing equipment for making cloned cards.

The police seized the following from the man:

Laptop

Two notebooks

Assortment of blank metal cards

Engraving machine

Card encoder

Point-of-sale reader machine

Cloned metal payment cards

The 27-year-old is believed to have copied the details from magnetic stripes of over 60 original payment cards.

According to ST, he later bought blank metal cards online and encoded the card details onto them.

The police believe he had also removed and transferred the Europay, Mastercard, and Visa chips to the metal cards.

Faces up to 20 years’ jail

For possessing machines and equipment which, to their knowledge, is specifically designed or adapted for the making of any false instrument, the man can be jailed up to five years, fined, or both.

ST reported that individuals found guilty of possessing a forged valuable security could face up to 15 years’ jail and a fine.

The police said they take a serious view of any person who may be involved in the production and possession of cloned payment cards.

Those found guilty will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from VISA for illustration purposes only.