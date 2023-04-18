Owners Lose Pet Cockatiel Of 2 Years In Punggol, Appeal For Its Return

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Pet Cockatiel Remains Missing After Flying Out Of Punggol Apartment In Feb 2023

It’s probably every pet owner’s worst nightmare when they find out that their beloved animals have gone missing.

Unfortunately, that’s the predicament a pair of parrot owners in Singapore have found themselves in for more than two months. This came after their pet cockatiel, Cookie, flew out of their Punggol apartment on 15 Feb, and has since remained missing.

The pair have been looking for their feathered companion since but to no avail.

Hoping to reunite with Cookie, the pair even engaged animal communicators to establish connections with their bird.

Cockatiel flew out of Punggol flat while door was ajar

Speaking to MS News, Cookie’s owner, Xue Wen, shared that the parrot flew out of her house when her husband accidentally left the main door slightly ajar.

The 36-year-old said the bird first brushed against her husband’s shoulder and fell to the ground. However, it took the opportunity to make its escape before her husband could react.

After Cookie’s escape, the couple took several days of urgent leave to search for their cherished pet.

They also put up posters around Punggol, offering a generous S$2,000 reward to anyone who could reunite them with their distinctively white and grey cockatiel.

Unfortunately, they did not catch a single glimpse of Cookie throughout their physical search for him, which spanned about five days. In addition, no one had information about his whereabouts.

Xue Wen told MS News that she even engaged animal communicators in hopes of locating her pet.

Although each gave slightly differing descriptions of the parrot’s whereabouts, all of them said Cookie was alive.

The communicators also mentioned that Cookie was indoors. This led the couple to believe that he had been picked up and brought home by someone.

Additionally, multiple animal communicators mentioned that Cookie wanted to go home.

Couple treated cockatiel like their own child, offering reward for his return

Xue Wen also shared that she and her husband got Cookie in Mar 2021 when he was just 5 weeks old.

She added that the bird was closely bonded to the pair and that they treat him like their own child.

They even hand-fed the cockatiel with bird’s formula until he was able to eat bird food.

Over the past two years, Xue Wen’s husband trained him to do tricks. These include stepping onto his finger, kissing him, and being recalled.

They also took precautions by installing a camera next to his cage to monitor him and make sure he is safe while they were out.

On one occasion, they woke up in the middle of the night to comfort the bird when he had night fright.

Xue Wen added that they even changed their light switches to smart switches so Cookie would not get startled by the noise.

Heartbroken over their pet’s prolonged disappearance, Xue Wen said that the S$2,000 reward is still on the table for anyone who manages to reunite them with Cookie.

If you have any information on Cookie’s whereabouts, do contact Xue Wen at 9137 9142 or her husband Kevin at 9155 9538.

All images courtesy of Xue Wen.