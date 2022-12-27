Man Finds Cockroaches Around Produce At Giant In Toa Payoh, Supermarket Disinfects Premises

Man Spots Cockroaches Crawling Around Giant Outlet At Kim Keat, Lodges Report To SFA

If there’s one common enemy among most of us, it would be cockroaches. So when a man spotted several cockroaches amongst some fresh produce at Giant’s Kim Keat Avenue outlet, he took to Facebook to share about it.

He shared that this was not the first time he spotted mouldy produce at Giant, and has lodged a report to Singapore Food Agency (SFA) about the matter.

Following the complaint, DFI Retail Group, the parent company of Giant, said the supermarket has been cleaned and disinfected.

They have also hired a pest control company to do a thorough inspection of the premises.

Cockroaches seen around Giant supermarket’s fresh produce section

On Saturday (24 Dec), the man shared about an alleged cockroach infestation at Giant supermarket’s Kim Keat Avenue outlet in a series of photos and videos.

In one video, two cockroach nymphs could be seen crawling on and around some sweet potatoes.

The man spotted baby cockroaches in the ginger section too.

He managed to capture a picture of a cockroach crawling on a potato as well.

Previously, the man said his mum had also spotted a box of mouldy strawberries at the supermarket.

He’d also seen a rotten tomato there that attracted many flies. After informing the supermarket, a supervisor removed it.

However, in his post, the man said this was not the first time such issues have occurred and it seems to be a recurring problem.

Because of this, he lodged a report to SFA about the incident.

Supermarket premises have been cleaned and disinfected

According to 8world News, after receiving the complaint, DFI Retail Group which operates Giant said the supermarket has been cleaned and disinfected.

This includes the fresh produce section as well as trash cans, and refrigerators.

The retail group stressed that all stale food was also immediately taken off shelves.

Besides that, they have hired a pest control company to do a thorough inspection of the supermarket premises.

A DFI Retail Group spokesperson said as a precaution, they have also increased daily inspections and cleanings to ensure all food being sold is safe and fresh.

The DFI Retail Group emphasised that they take this incident seriously as the health and safety of customers are their top priority.

