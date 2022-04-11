Chicken And Mynah Work Together To Clear Neighbourhood Of Cockroaches

When craving a buffet, we’d usually head to a Haidilao or Korean BBQ restaurant. Our local birds, on the other hand, have all they can eat right beneath our HDB blocks.

A TikTok user from Pasir Ris recently posted a video of a swarm of cockroaches crawling all over the walls of a building. Before she could call for pest control, a chicken and mynah came along to do the job.

Both birds are seen happily picking off the cockroaches and then leaving after they’ve had their fill.

Netizens were completely amused by the sight, praising the birds for their excellent pest control. The incident also caused some to wonder if chicken lovers are indirectly consuming cockroaches as well.

Chicken and mynah eat cockroaches at Pasir Ris

On 8 Apr, TikToker @madamguntz posted a video that was taken at her estate in Pasir Ris.

The clip shows a significant number of cockroaches swarming all over the wall.

A hungry chicken then enters the scene, punctuated by the OP stating in her caption, “Pest control arrives.”

The chicken vigorously attacks the roaches one by one, having its lunch for the day. However, it soon has its fill and leaves while a mass of bugs remain in the area.

“Backup pest control” soon arrives in the form of a mynah, ready to report for duty.



The mynah lunges at a few cockroaches before elegantly taking its leave as well.

Local birds praised for pest control

The video has since gone viral on TikTok, garnering over 25,000 likes at the time of writing.

Many users praised the birds for their skill in ridding the neighbourhood of pests.

“Best kind of pest control,” one user remarked, while another determined that they ought to get their own natural pest-killing machines as well.

Not all users, however, approve of the birds’ actions — and it’s not because they feel sorry for the insects.

There were those who came to the conclusion that consuming chicken must mean we are indirectly shoving roaches into our mouths as well.

The sight of so many cockroaches on the wall has also raised concerns. However, as explained by several commenters, fumigation usually causes these bugs to appear in great numbers before they die off.

Concerned citizens need not worry about being overtaken by cockroaches anytime soon. After all, it looks like our local birds will be there to save us.

Time to invest in new pest control

This is not the first time a bird has been caught chomping down on a cockroach in a Singapore neighbourhood.

In late 2020, a photographer managed to capture a kingfisher feasting on one in vivid detail and colour.

No one likes the sight of a dozen cockroaches creeping all over one area, so it’s a relief to know that our feathered friends will rush to our rescue.

Perhaps our local pest control companies can also start thinking of employing these creatures for the job. No more human exterminators — chickens can shoulder that responsibility.

Featured image adapted from madamguntz on TikTok.