Couple Enjoys Haidilao In Cute Pre-Wedding Shoot

For many couples, their wedding is an opportunity to pay tribute to something that means a lot to them.

Obsessed with Asian martial arts shows? Do an epic wuxia-themed shoot with swords and flowing robes. Or perhaps you’d like to demonstrate your love for bubble tea by exchanging vows at Gong Cha.

For DJs Farah Farz and Inquisitive, whose real name is Leon Ho, they had their pre-wedding shoot at a restaurant that all Singaporeans know and love: Haidilao.

And the photos, we have to say, are soup-er cute.

Bride calls Haidilao the place “where it all started”

Recently, Hey Stranger Photography shared several photos from the couple’s pre-wedding shoot, which was done at Haidilao’s Marina Square outlet.

In the photos, Farah and Leon are dressed in full wedding attire as they pose in front of a familiar-looking spread of hotpot dishes and two soup bases.

The bride is also seen having a go at the restaurant’s famous noodle dance.

Source

In her Instagram post, Farah called Haidilao the place “where it all started”. She also revealed that she was the one who asked her husband out first.

Speaking to MS News, Farah explained that she loves Haidilao so much, she would eat there by herself before and/or after her DJ sets (yes, sometimes twice in one night).

She and Leon were acquaintances but grew closer after she bumped into him at a nightclub and jio-ed him out for supper at the restaurant.

“All I wanted was to order more food and have someone to split the bill with,” she laughed.

Booked a private room in Haidilao at 10.30am

To prepare for the shoot, the couple booked a private room in the restaurant at 10.30am when there were no other diners.

They then ordered the food as per usual, took some quick shots, and then finished the dishes. According to Farah, the whole process took about an hour.

“The Haidilao staff were so accommodating and helpful,” she gushed. “They were very fascinated as I believe no one has done a pre-wedding shoot in Haidilao before.”

Source

Meanwhile, netizens are loving the unique shoot. Some even tagged their friends who might be inspired by the idea.

A scroll through Farah and Leon’s Instagram feeds shows that they were married in January. Leon popped the question in July last year.

As musicians, they’ve both amassed quite a substantial following on social media — at the time of writing, Farah has over 29,000 followers on Instagram, while Leon has over 17,000.

Unique pre-wedding shoot venues tell great stories

While having a wedding photoshoot at an exotic location is nice, there’s something extra special about choosing a place that is personal to you.

It’ll certainly be a good opportunity to tell others – such as your future children – your love story.

