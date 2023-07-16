Coco Lee’s Funeral To Be Held Over 2 Days In HK, Fans Can Attend On 31 July

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Coco Lee’s Sister Says Her Funeral Will Be Open To The Public For 4 Hours

Fans of Hong Kong singer Coco Lee, who tragically passed away on 5 July, will finally get a chance to say goodbye to her.

Her sister revealed that her funeral will be held over two days in Hong Kong — 31 July and 1 August.

It will be open to the public on the 1st day, so fans may attend from 6-10pm.

Coco Lee’s public vigil held at HK funeral home

In a Facebook post in English and Mandarin on Friday (14 July), Coco’s sister Nancy revealed the dates for her sister’s funeral to be 31 July and 1 August.

She also said the funeral services will be held at the Hong Kong Funeral Home — located in the North Point area on Hong Kong Island.

From 6-10pm on 31 July, a public vigil will take place in the main auditorium on the first floor of the building.

That’s ostensibly when fans can bid farewell to Coco for the last time.

The rest of the time, the funeral will be private, with HK01 reporting that the cremation will be on 1 August.

Sister shares photos of Coco & her fans

In her post, Nancy attached several photos of Coco with her fans.

These shots highlighted the deep affection her fans had for the star, well-known for being the first Chinese to perform at the Oscars.

Thus, it’s safe to say a big crowd is expected at her funeral on 31 July.

Fans from countries all over the world like Singapore, Malaysia, China and the United States (US) are planning to go to Hong Kong to send off their idol, according to Mingpao.

Fans in Taiwan & US organise memorials

Meanwhile, Coco Lee fans have already organised memorials in tribute to her life.

One such event took place in Taipei on Saturday (15 July) at a beach in the Danshui area.

Those who attended were told to wear black tops and bring white LED candles, pink fluorescent sticks and white rose bouquets.

They were invited to sign a condolence book and laid out her albums and memorabilia.

They also staged a singalong of her songs.

Fans in the US also met up in San Francisco, laying flowers and watching her past performances.

Remembering Coco Lee at her funeral

With the details of Coco’s funeral finally out, fans can now make arrangements if they want to mourn her in person.

Those who can’t make it to Hong Kong, however, will have to be there in spirit.

Hopefully, the funeral can bring some closure to those who will continue to remember her in their hearts.

