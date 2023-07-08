Coco Lee Bought 100kg Of Oranges From Elderly Street Seller, He Cries Remembering Her Kindness

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Coco Lee Bought 100kg of Oranges From Elderly Street Seller In Changsha, China

Since news broke of Coco Lee’s passing earlier this week, many have paid tribute to the beloved Hong Kong singer.

Amid the heartfelt posts, an account of an incident from 2016 resurfaced, showing that the world has not just lost an iconic talent, but also someone with a heart of gold.

While filming for a singing competition in 2016, the late Lee caught wind of Zhang Wang Han — an elderly man who was selling oranges by the streets in the brutal winter.

She proceeded to buy 100kg of oranges from the elderly seller with the help of her mum and sister.

In a recent interview, the 83-year-old man choked back tears as he recalled the kindness that Lee extended to him all those years ago.

Coco Lee buys oranges from elderly man and distributes them on set

Back in 2016, Lee was apparently filming the fourth season of ‘I am a Singer’ in Changsha when she heard of an elderly man selling oranges in the streets, in the dead of winter.

Unable to purchase the oranges herself, Coco reportedly asked her mother and sister to buy 100kg of oranges from the elderly seller.

Yahoo! News Taiwan reported that the elderly man had to sell about 18,000kg of oranges before he had enough money to return home for Chinese New Year.

In addition to purchasing the oranges, Lee reportedly gave the elderly man 2,000 yuan (S$374) and left him with some supplements and warm clothes.

She later distributed the oranges to artists, staff, and members of the audience at the singing show.

Elderly man tears up upon learning of singer’s demise

Speaking to Chinese media on Thursday (6 July), the now-83-year-old Zhang looked back on Lee’s unexpected act of kindness six years ago.

Zhang couldn’t help but tear up when he learned that Lee had passed away.

In addition to the 100kg of oranges she had bought, Lee also worked hard to package and distribute over 120,000kg of oranges in the man’s village.

Zhang said it was a pity that he did not remember Coco’s number. Nonetheless, he’s still grateful for Coco’s kind gesture after all these years:

I still remember her kindness. I am very thankful for her.

Her legacy will continue to live on

Coco might be best known for her performances in front of the camera, but this story shows that she’s beautiful inside and out.

Even though Coco might not be with us anymore, her legacy will continue to live on through her music as well as touching moments like these.

Featured image adapted from CoCo李玟 on Weibo and 澎湃新闻 on Weibo.