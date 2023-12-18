New Funeral Services & Columbarium Complex May Be Built At Mandai Avenue

New Funeral Services & Columbarium Complex May Be Built To Accommodate Increasing Deaths

With an ageing population, Singapore is also recording more deaths, which translates to a growing need for funeral services. To meet the demand, the Government is planning to build a new funeral services and columbarium complex.

They’ve chosen a site at the intersection between Mandai Avenue and Sembawang Road but the National Environment Agency (NEA) will first assess various factors before proceeding with the development.

Some of the factors include an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and feasibility.

Government plans to construct new columbarium at Mandai Ave

According to the NEA, about 82% of the deceased in Singapore underwent cremation in 2022.

This makes sense given our limited space, since burials require a larger land area.

Urns containing the cremated remains of the deceased are stored in columbaria, three of which are run by the Government.

In a media release today (18 Dec), NEA revealed that the Yishun Columbarium is already at full capacity while the existing one in Mandai is approaching its limit.

Therefore, the Government intends to develop a new funeral services and columbarium complex to meet the anticipated demand.

They pointed to increasing resident deaths causing a higher demand for wake spaces, columbaria niches for storing urns, and management of remains.

“The Government is planning ahead for such essential facilities while balancing competing land use needs,” NEA said.

NEA to assess impact of Mandai columbarium development

For the new complex, the Government selected a site at the intersection of Mandai Road and Sembawang Road, near Sembawang Golf Course.

The government consulted agencies on factors such as traffic impact, required site area, and surrounding development plans for the proposed location.

A quick look on Google Maps shows that the selected site is currently undeveloped nature with some ongoing construction.

As such, NEA will conduct an EIA and feasibility study for the development.

This would identify potential environmental effects caused during construction and thereafter.

“This will involve baseline surveys of flora and fauna, detailed water quality monitoring and other environmental indicators like noise levels and air quality,” the agency noted.

NEA will then devise mitigation measures for such impacts alongside an “environmental monitoring and management plan”.

Agencies will minimise potential impacts

The proposed development plans will then consider the EIA findings.

NEA will also be exploring “sensitive design” to minimise the development’s impacts on its surroundings.

“Through advance notice, careful planning, and taking necessary mitigation measures, agencies will make the best possible effort to minimise and mitigate any disamenities and potential environmental impacts arising from these developments.”

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.